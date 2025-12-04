Nicole Kidman teases meet-up with Lily Allen amid respective divorces

Nicole Kidman has quite the dream group of lunch buddies, and it includes a fellow soon-to-be divorcée.

This week, the Babygirl actress, who is in the midst of a divorce from her husband of almost 20 years, Keith Urban, was included in The Hollywood Reporter's annual list of 100 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment for 2025.

And as she was asked as part of the feature who she'd like to set a lunch with, none other than Lily Allen was part of the group.

Aside from the "Smile" singer, whose new critically-acclaimed album West End Girl features songs reportedly inspired by her acrimonious split from David Harbour, who she married in 2020, Nicole also included Spike Jonze, Chanel's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy (she is a newly-minted ambassador for the brand), her Practical Magic co-star Sandra Bullock, her A Family Affair co-star Joey King, and none other than Pope Leo, "all at one table."

Nicole's last major public appearance with Keith was on June 20, at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis in their home base of Nashville, Tennessee.

They filed for divorce in September, and several reports at the time of their split claimed that the idea to separate came from Keith, 57, who'd been living separately from Nicole, 58, since earlier this summer.

The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart this summer, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album High, and Nicole's various projects such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.

Last month, she spoke about filming Practical Magic 2 with Sandra as well as Joey and Game of Thrones Star Maisie Williams, in a conversation with Ariana Grande for Interview Magazine. "We shot the sequel to Practical Magic over the summer in London, which was so fun," she said."

"Sandy Bullock and I, and then Joey King and Maisie [Williams] — we had an incredible cast. A lot of times I don't have fun when I'm filming because it's more—" she added, as Ariana suggested "emotionally draining," which Nicole confirmed to relate to.

Still, she maintained: "I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved. It was just very, very safe."

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and are parents to daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. Court documents obtained by People reveal that they have already landed on a parenting plan for their two daughters — Nicole also shares daughter Bella Cruise, 32, and Connor Cruise, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise — which sees Nicole becoming the primary residential parent of the girls; she will get 306 days with her daughters while Keith will get 59 days with them.

Moreover, the outlet reports neither party will receive monthly child support, but rather they will operate according to an "other" agreement they worked out in which Keith has "already prepaid all child support obligations." Nicole signed the documents on September 6 while Keith signed them on August 29, three weeks before news of their split broke. They have also agreed to not speak badly of each other or other members of their family of the other parent, and will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," and, they are both also required to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing, so by the end of November.