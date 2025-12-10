Dwayne Johnson's daughter shares loved-up video with wrestler girlfriend confirming relationship

Dwayne Johnson daughter is head over heels in love.

This week, the The Smashing Machine's eldest daughter Simone Johnson went Instagram official with her girlfriend, professional wrestler Tatyanna Dumas.

Simone, who is also a wrestler competing under the name Ava Raine, is the former professional wrestler's daughter with his ex-wife Dany García, to whom he was married from 1997 to 2008. He is also a dad to daughters Jasmine Lia, nine, and Tiana Gia, six, who he shares with dad Lauren Hashian, who he married in 2019.

© Getty Images The couple on the red carpet with Dwayne at the London premiere of The Smashing Machine

Simone and Tatyanna shared a glimpse into their relationship in a new video montage shared to their joint Instagram account BIGUPs, which documents their life as wrestlers.

The sweet video is set to Charli xcx's song "Everything is romantic," which features the lyrics "fall in love again and again." It features clips of the couple enjoying date nights, out at sporting events, on vacation, sharing kisses and more.

"From day one.. to everything time can't erase," the video was captioned, and Simone wrote from her personal account: "Casually crying on a sunday evening."