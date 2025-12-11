Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's relationship in photos — including rare snaps of their kids

The former reality star and fashion designer, and the Good Charlotte vocalist, who share two kids, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December 2025

Nicole Richie, Joel Madden attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones © Getty
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The holidays are extra special for Nicole Richie and Joel Madden.

On December 11, 2025, the former reality star and the Good Charlotte vocalist celebrated their milestone 15th anniversary.

Since they started dating in 2006, the couple has welcomed two kids together, daughter Harlow Winter Kate, who was born two years before they tied the knot and is now 17 years old, and son Sparrow James Midnight, who was born in 2009.

Revisit Nicole and Joel's family milestones through the years with their relationship timeline below.

1/5

Joel Madden of Good Charlotte and Nicole Richie attend the Zac Posen Fall 2007 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz fashion Week at The Promenade in Bryant Park February 8, 2007 in New York City© Getty Images

Early days

Nicole and Joel met at a party when they were 25 and 27 years old, respectively, and they first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together in December 2006 at the Roosevelt Hotel bar in Hollywood.

2/5

Photo shared by Nicole Richie in 2021 of her daughter Harlow, born in 2008, when she was three months old© Instagram

Starting a family

A few months out from the first anniversary of when they first started dating, Nicole confirmed she and Joel were expecting their first baby together, telling Diane Sawyer in an August 2007 interview that she was about four months pregnant at the time. 

On January 11, 2008, they welcomed their first child, their daughter Harlow. And though Nicole and Joel have always kept sharing photos of their children publicly to a minimum, when Harlow celebrated her milestone 13th birthday in 2021, Nicole shared a photo of her at three months old and wrote: "Here you are at 3 months old. Today you are 13. You light up my life with your presence, & have no problem lighting up my bedroom with your bright phone screen. Nothing is better than watching you become the young woman you are. I am so lucky I get to be your mom. Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world. Now lets go binge watch season 3 of Greys."

3/5

Nicole Richie, son Sparrow Madden, daughter Harlow Madden and husband musician Joel Madden pose with YO GABBA GABBA! characters backstage at YO GABBA GABBA! @ KIA PRESENTS YO GABBA GABBA! LIVE! THERE'S A PARTY IN MY CITY produced by S2BN Entertainment in © Getty

Growing their family

Just over a year after welcoming Harlow, in February 2009, Joel confirmed that Nicole was pregnant with their second child, in a since-deleted blog post. They welcomed their baby boy Sparrow on September 9, 2009.

4/5

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie (jewelry detail) arrives at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Tying the knot


In February 2010, Joel confirmed that he had popped the question to Nicole, writing on Twitter (now X) that they had "been engaged for a while." They tied the knot in December of that year with about 130 guests in attendance at Nicole's father Lionel Richie's Los Angeles estate.

5/5

A photo of the Lionel Richie and his family at the Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead premiere© Rodin Eckenroth,Getty

The family's red carpet debut

The Madden-Richie family have only done a handful of public appearances together in the past, but in April 2024, they proved just grown up the kids are already when they stepped out for the premiere of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, alongside Lionel, his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, and his ex-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie, Nicole's adoptive mom.

Other Topics
More US
See more
Read More