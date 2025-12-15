Meet Rob Reiner's kids with wife Michele Singer Reiner

On Sunday, December 15, tragedy struck the Reiner family, their loved ones and fans when Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home.

Authorities responding to a medical aid call around 3:30p.m. local time discovered their bodies, which had reportedly suffered apparent stab wounds.

Multiple reports subsequently surfaced that the beloved When Harry Met Sally… director, 78, and his photographer wife, 68, were allegedly killed by their son Nick Reiner, 32, who has spoken publicly about his history with mental health struggles and substance abuse.

In addition to Nick, Rob and Michele — who met while he was working on When Harry Met Sally…, influencing him to change the ending, and married in 1989 — are survived by children Tracy, Jake, and Romy Reiner. Learn all about them below.

© WireImage Tracy in 2014

Tracy Reiner, 61

Tracy was born Tracy Henry in 1964, to parents Penny Marshall and Michael Henry, who were married from 1963 to 1966. The Laverne & Shirley actress, who passed away aged 75 in 2018, later married Rob in 1971 (they divorced in 1981) and he subsequently adopted Tracy, who changed her last name to his. She was also a niece of legendary director Garry Marshall.

She made her acting debut in the 1984 film The Flamingo Kid, and later had appearances in some of Rob's movies, like on The Sure Thing (1985) and When Harry Met Sally… (1989), as well as on Pretty Woman (1990), Riding in Cars with Boys (2001).

Tracy has since moved away from acting; she is married to Matthew Theodore Conlan, and they share five children from different relationships.

Following her father's death, Tracy said she had seen him only a day prior at a family gathering. "I came from the greatest family ever," she told NBC News. "I don't know what to say. I'm in shock."

© Getty Images Jake in 2025

Jake Reiner, 34

Jake is Michele and Rob's first son. He has led a life largely out of the spotlight, and little is known about his personal life, however he has similarly pursued a career in the entertainment industry, albeit largely behind the scenes, save for minor appearances in an assortment of movies and TV series.

© Getty Images Rob and Nick in 2016

Nick Reiner, 32

As of Monday, December 15, per records from local authorities, Nick had been arrested and was being held on a $4 million bail, on suspicion of felony murder after allegedly killing his parents.

Nick never pursued an acting career, however in 2015, he wrote the screenplay for Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film directed by his father about a would-be governor's son's struggle with addiction.

In a 2016 interview with People, Nick opened up about his own battle with drug addiction, recalling his first stint in rehab around his 15th birthday, and the years in and out of rehab after that. He also opened up about being homeless or living out of homeless shelters for several years. "I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas … I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun," he said, noting: "If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless."

© Getty Images Romy in September 2025

Romy Reiner, 28

Romy is Michele and Rob's youngest daughter, who multiple reports have claimed was the one to find them in their home on December 14. She has long stayed out of the public eye, and though she has made some appearances alongside her parents at public events, she has not pursued a career in the entertainment industry, and little is known about her personal life.