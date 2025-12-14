Naomi Watts celebrates model daughter Kai's 17th birthday with throwback beach photo

It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Naomi Watts and her family.

On Friday, December 13, the Mulholland Drive star's daughter Kai Schreiber rang in her 17th trip around the sun.

In addition to Kai, a budding model, the All's Fair actress also shares son Sasha Schreiber, 18, with ex Liev Schreiber, who she was with from 2006 to 2016; she married The Morning Show actor Billy Crudup in 2023, while the Caught Stealing actor has been in a relationship with Taylor Neisen since 2017, and they welcomed daughter Hazel Bee in 2023.

In honor of Kai's special day, Naomi took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo of Kai, pictured sitting on a beach chair, wearing a large straw hat while biting into a red bell pepper.

"Happy birthday Kai Kai!!" the doting mom wrote in her caption, adding: "I love you so much!! This image is so perfectly you… your humor, creativity and love of adventure."

"You are eating it all up!! Here's to a fun filled year ahead. Thanks for approving this pic," she concluded, and fans and friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Getty Images Kai is a budding model

"Glad you got approval! I feel that. Happy birthday Kai!" actress Debi Mazar wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a cutie! Happiest of birthdays!" and: "There is nothing like a daughter growing up to be a great woman!" as well as: "Happy birthday to Kai, may it be a great day for her."

It has been a milestone year for Kai, who is signed to IMG models, and who in March made her official modeling debut, walking for Valentino's Fall/Winter 2025 show. She has since modeled for several new campaigns for the brand amid its new era under former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's new directive, as well as for Celine.

Speaking with Interview Magazine earlier this year about her aspirations as she grows up, Kai, who came out publicly as trans earlier this year, shared: "I want to be a supermodel. Period. I've been practicing my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film. Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it. I always wanted to grow up and be a beautiful, glamorous, influential woman, like Marilyn [Monroe]."

© Getty Naomi and Liev with their son Sasha in February

She also said she's not sure where she wants to go to college because she's "never been really good at school," adding: "School has never really been my strong suit. I see myself in the fashion industry. It's always been my dream. I'm not sure if college is for me, but we'll see when it rolls around. I like to go with the flow."

© Instagram The former couple recently moved Sasha into his dorm as USC

Meanwhile her older brother Sasha graduated from Friends Seminary, the oldest continuously coeducational school in New York City, earlier this year, and has since begun his collegiate studies at the University of Southern California.

Per his social media, he intends to study at USC's School of Dramatic Arts; so far, he has one acting credit, for lending his voice as a young wolf in 2016's The Jungle Book.