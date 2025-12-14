Kelsey Grammer opens up about realities of being a father to a newborn at 70

There is newfound joy in Kelsey Grammer's life.

Earlier this year, the Cheers alum, who is 70 years old, welcomed his eighth child, son Christopher, his fourth child with wife Kayte Walsh.

The Frasier actor married the Hartlepool-native, 46, in 2011, two years after they met when she was a flight attendant on his flight to London, and in addition to newborn Christopher, they are also parents to daughter Faith, 13, and sons Kelsey "Gabriel," 11, and Auden "James," nine.

© Getty Images Kayte and Kelsey in 2019

Speaking with TMZ at the Giving A Smile Foundation's inaugural gala on December 11 in Los Angeles, an event Kelsey hosted and musician Robin Thicke headlined, Kelsey said it has been "absolutely wonderful" having a newborn at his age.

"You forget what a blessing it is to have a small child in your life," he said, noting that when he looks at his "beautiful wife" and their four children, he is confident life "does not get better."

Asked what the pros and cons about having a child at his age might be, he said "wisdom has something to do with it," and having "a little bit more mileage" is certainly a plus.

© Getty Images The actor with his firstborn, Spencer, in 2022

"Things are less important than you think they are when you're younger, and some things are more important, like quality time with the kids, that's something that's really important," he shared.

Kelsey added: "When you're a young man, you try to carve out your niche, you know, your place where you can take care of enough family and become the man you want to be, but that can be pretty time consuming."

Kelsey has been married four times, first to Doreen Alderman from 1982 to 1990, with whom he shares his first daughter, fellow actress Spencer Grammer, 42. He welcomed his second child, daughter Kandace "Greer" Grammer, 33, with then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner in 1992, and several months later, he married dancer Leigh-Anne Csuhan, however they had no children together and their marriage was annulled the following year.

In 1997, he married model Camille Donatacci, and the former couple welcomed daughter Mason, 24, and son Jude, 21, both via surrogacy, before splitting up in 2010.

© Getty Images Kelsey recently worked on a Frasier reboot, however it was canceled after two seasons

Kelsey further shared insight into how both Christopher and Kayte are doing while speaking with E! News, saying that the new chapter for them has been "amazing" and that: "He's a really easy kid, but my wife Kayte has been exemplary. The first couple kids we were still sort of improving a little bit, but we were good at it."

"He's sleeping through the night,” he confirmed, and further gushed: "He is her little charge right now and he's a wonderful kid. He was smiling at me this morning and we were having a little chat."