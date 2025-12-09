Rumer Willis' latest video of daughter Lou leaves fans saying the same thing

Rumer Willis will be home for Christmas.

At the top of the week, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video of her seemingly returning back home to Idaho, with her daughter Louetta Isley in tow.

"Finally heading home for the holidays," Rumer, who shares Louetta, who is nicknamed Lou, with ex Derek Richard Thomas, wrote.

© Instagram Rumer with her daughter, mom Demi, stepmother Emma, and younger half-sisters Mabel and Evelyn

Little Lou absolutely stole the show, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and note just how much she looks like her grandfather Bruce Willis.

"She looks so much like your dad! Wow," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "She's the cutest! Your dad has some strong genes. You both are so beautiful!" and: "Such a cutie and she's growing up so fast! Also she has your dad's sweet smile - so cool!" as well as: "She's looking so much like her grandpa at this stage!"

Though Rumer grew up in Los Angeles, her family has also spent much of the last three decades in Idaho, where both her father Bruce along with his wife Emma Heming, plus her mother Demi Moore, who was married to the Die Hard actor from 1987 to 2000, own properties.

Back in January, Rumer announced she would be moving out of her Los Angeles home after 14 years living in it, and it is understood she has since moved to Idaho.