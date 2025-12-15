Donnie Wahlberg mourns 'a true brother' following heartbreaking loss

Donnie Wahlberg took to social media to mourn the loss of a figure pivotal to the touring lives of the New Kids on the Block — one of their longtime tour managers, Victor Popovic.

Victor was one of the security detail members for the popular boy band before being made one of their tour managers, working with them on the road and on tours between 2014 to 2017 as one of their managers. He started out as one of their security team members before being promoted, per an interview he conducted with one of the members of NKOTB, Danny Wood, for his YouTube channel.

© Instagram Victor Popovic, a former security guard and tour manager for New Kids on the Block and other musicians, has passed away

Victor's death

The news of his death was announced on Sunday, December 14 by his son Vince on social media, who shared a statement that read: "Thank you Dad. Thank you for always being there for me, for always believing in me, being there for the family, guiding us in the right direction, always teaching us to do what makes us happy."

He went into further detail about his dad's generous spirit, and how he "always put others before you put yourself," concluding with: "I know you're in a better place but there are no words to describe how much I miss you and will forever to miss you. I love you forever Dad. May you rest in peace." Not much is known about Victor's personal life, although he was based primarily in New York with his family, apparently including his wife and three kids.

© Instagram His son Vince shared the news of his father's passing on social media

Donnie's tribute

Donnie, 56, took to his own Instagram page with a heartfelt tribute to Victor, including several photos that showcased their close friendship over the years, as well photos with his family and being a doting father to his kids.

Several others from the NKOTB fandom (who call themselves "blockheads") also shared tributes online, particularly noting his cheerful demeanor.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Donnie Wahlberg's heartfelt speech to his "Blue Bloods" family

"Gonna miss you my guy. A lot," Donnie penned. "You were always a real friend and a true brother. I know for certain that you're in a better place. I know that with all my heart. Doesn't make it any easier to know that you won't be here any longer, but it will ease the sorrow until I see you again," concluding by wishing him a "Happy Eternal Birthday."

New Kids on the Block's tribute

The band, also consisting of Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, and Danny, shared a collective tribute on their social media page as well, which read: "We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of our dear friend Vic Popovic."

© Instagram Donnie Wahlberg of NKOTB posted his own personal tribute to Victor

"Vic was more than a tour manager but a member of the family. We were lucky to have him by our side for many years and his humor, dedication and spirit brought so much joy to our days on the road and beyond. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We will miss him dearly."

© Instagram "We were lucky to have him by our side for many years and his humor, dedication and spirit brought so much joy to our days on the road and beyond."

Victor's work

Per his LinkedIn page, Victor worked as a tour manager and in venue security since 1993, with his other clients including K7, Barbra Streisand, Drake, Big Time Rush, the Smith family (namely Jada Pinkett, Jaden and Willow) and Maroon 5.