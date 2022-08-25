Mark Wahlberg's relationship with famous family and brothers The Me Time star is part of a legacy

Mark Wahlberg is one of the most established and well-known actors in Hollywood, consistently producing big box office draws and even being a two-time Oscar nominee.

While many of his fans are aware of his early troubles and incidents as well as his break into the industry with Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

However, many often forget that he comes from a big family that includes several other famous stars as well.

The actor was born the youngest of nine siblings, having three older sisters and five older brothers, with the latter mostly entering show business as well.

While the eldest of the siblings, Debbie, unfortunately passed away in 2003, his other sisters, Michelle and Tracey, have stayed away from the spotlight.

His brothers Arthur and Robert ventured into acting as well, often collaborating on projects with Mark, with Robert in particular boasting credits like Southie and Mystic River.

Mark has collaborated on projects with his brothers, particularly Donnie and Paul

And while brother Jim ventured into charitable works, Paul entered the restaurant industry and opened his own casual dining restaurant, Wahlburgers.

The establishment, in fact, was the scene for a 10-season-long reality show of the same name that featured his siblings, particularly his partners in the business, Mark and Donnie.

Donnie, the closest to Mark in age, has enjoyed a significant amount of fame rivaling that of his brother's, having acted in several prominent projects as well.

However, his main claim to fame comes as one of the founding members of New Kids on the Block, one of the most prominent boy bands of the late 80s and 90s, which Mark was briefly also a part of when it was in its early stages.

He is a doting dad to four kids as well

The siblings share a close relationship, not only sharing their love for each other on social media but especially through their professional work, often collaborating on a variety of projects together, especially when it comes to film and music.

