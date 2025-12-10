Isla Fisher 'so heartbroken' over Shopaholic author Sophie Kinsella's death at 55 — read her tribute

Isla Fisher took to social media to share a heartbreaking tribute to Sophie Kinsella, the English author who created the Shopaholic series, the basis for the 2009 box office hit Confessions of a Shopaholic.

The Australian actress, 49, played the lead character of Rebecca Bloomwood in the romantic comedy, pairing her opposite Hugh Dancy, a shopping addict who strives to work for a fashion magazine but instead ends up at a financial publication that turns out to be highly lucrative.

© Instagram Isla Fisher posted her tribute to "Shopaholic" author Sophie Kinsella

Isla took to her Instagram Stories with a photo beside the movie's producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Sophie, who died following a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer at the age of 55, from the film's premiere in 2009.

"Dear Sophie," she began. "You conjured Rebecca Bloomwood, a hilarious flawed dream of a comic character — and I was lucky enough to step into her shoes and speak your witty & brilliant words."

© Instagram "I'm so heartbroken that you are gone"

She refers to her two daughters shared with ex-husband Sacha Baron Cohen (the former couple, who were married from 2010 to 2024, also welcomed a son), continuing: "My daughters grew up being read your books and love them to this day. My heart is broken."

"You are still my hero, and I'm grateful for you," Isla added. "And though we won't meet again, your light and magic lives on in your incredible characters."

She then included a photo of the film's poster and wrote with it: "I'm so heartbroken that you are gone."

The best-selling writer, whose real name is Madeleine Sophie Wickham, passed away earlier today, December 10, with the news of her tragic death coming from a statement released on her social media page by her husband Henry Wickham and their five children.

© Getty Images The English author is survived by her husband Henry Wickham and their five children

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy)," it read. "She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy."

"We can't imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life. Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career. She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received. She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking."

© Getty Images The film was released in 2009 and was based on the first two books in Sophie's series

There were 10 total novels in the Shopaholic series, released between 2000 and 2019, with the first two, The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic and Shopaholic Abroad, serving as the basis for the 2009 film.

Confessions of a Shopaholic also starred Joan Cusack, John Lithgow and John Goodman, and was directed by P.J. Hogan. While the film received negative reviews upon release, it became a box office hit, grossing nearly $110 million worldwide. It is now seen as a cult classic from the era and helped establish Isla as one of the most popular new stars in Hollywood, alongside the likes of Wedding Crashers (2005) and Wedding Daze (2006).