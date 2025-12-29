WATCH: Travis Barker's daughter Alabama unveils over-the-top Christmas haul — including pink Birkin from Kylie Jenner

Alabama Barker is one lucky girl!

In the days following Christmas, the youngest daughter of exes Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker, and stepdaughter to Kourtney Kardashian, turned heads over on TikTok, as she shared a luxury-filled, over-the-top Christmas haul with her followers.

Among the gifts that the internet personality, whose 20th birthday was on Christmas Eve, received, were Hermès sandals, an Hermès Birkin (gifted by Kylie Jenner), René Caovilla heels, Chanel sneakers, two Chanel flap bags, Saint Laurent heels, and much more.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post, which has accrued over one million likes, and rave over it, with one writing: "Travis knows how to SHOPPP," as others followed suit with: "An 8 minute haul from Alabama has me SAT," and: "Everything is so tea," as well as: "Kylie's gift was the best!!"