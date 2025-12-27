Jason Kelce reveals why life is 'becoming harder' for wife Kylie and 4 daughters

Jason Kelce is trying to maintain some normalcy in his life, even if it's becoming increasingly more difficult.

Though the former Philadelphia Eagle has been in the spotlight for well over ten years, having joined the NFL in 2011, his fame skyrocketed in the past few years, between competing against his brother Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl in 2023, and becoming Travis Kelce soon-to-be brother-in-law.

And though the former center has taken his newfound popularity in stride, he can still admit it's not always easy.

Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Jason, who is married to fellow former athlete Kylie Kelce, explained: "I'm all over television, and my face, in particular, is much more out there. In a lot of ways, going out into public is much different for not just me but my wife, my whole family."

Kylie and Jason have been married since 2018, and are parents to daughters Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, and Bennett, two, and Finnley Anne, born earlier this year.

"But we really do try to live as much of a normal life as we can, which is increasingly becoming harder," he went on, noting: "We're finding ways to get it done."

"We go to Disney World and we're still walking around. We might take a few more pictures in certain areas," he added.

Kylie and Jason are based in Philadelphia with their family, and welcomed their fourth daughter in the spring. Not long after, he gave an update on the newborn — and her meeting the "The Life of a Showgirl" singer — telling Entertainment Tonight: "Finnley's doing great. She is six weeks old, so she is a baby. We are not sleeping much, but it's been good," and confirmed that she had in fact met Taylor.

As for Travis' introduction to little Finnley, Jason introduced her to the world during an episode of his New Heights podcast in April, starting off by asking his younger brother if he wanted to see his new niece, to which Travis emphasized: "Yes, I want to see my new niece Jason, you only sent one picture!"

"You didn't even tell me what name you picked yet," he added, and as Finnley, nicknamed Finn, came into the camera lens, he gushed: "Hey little muffin, look at you," adding: "Tell Ky I said hello, I'm glad everything is going great."

He then wondered whether the baby was still "nameless," to which Kylie joked they would have forgotten to do the paperwork if they left the hospital without completing the birth certificate with the name. Jason ultimately revealed the name, and Travis further marveled at the newborn, saying: "Is this Finny? … Finn Anne! That's adorable."

The doting dad-of-four then asked whether he wanted to say anything to Finn, and Travis just shared: "You just look adorable I don't have anything to say to you! You happy to be out?" as Jason jokingly added: "How was Kylie's uterus?"