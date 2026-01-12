Meet Joel McHale's wife Sarah Williams and their two sons

Joel McHale has been in the entertainment industry for over twenty years, and through it all, he has had the support of his wife Sarah Williams.

Even before he became best known for hosting The Soup, a gig he held on E! for over ten years, he was already married to Sarah, with whom he shares two kids.

Here's everything you need to know about their family life.

© Getty Images Sarah and Joel in 2010

Sarah and Joel's love story

Joel, 54, and Sarah first met in college, at the University of Washington.

"I called her friend and asked if I could ask her out. She was like, 'I'll ask, but fat chance, buddy,'" he recalled to Redbook in 2011. "But my wife took the chance. I'm sure she was like, 'There's no one else around, so I might as well.'"

They eventually tied the knot in 1996, and for their ceremony, Sarah wore her mom's wedding dress. In a 2020 Instagram post celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary, Sarah wrote: "24 years ago @joelmchale and I did this. We were young and in love and probably naive, but I am so thankful we found each other and keep choosing each other. I love you! (Dress was my mom's wedding dress from 1967, pop-it beads courtesy of Grandma Ruth)."

© Instagram The couple will celebrate their 30th anniversary this year

What does Sarah do?

Whereas Joel is an actor and TV host, Sarah's talent is art, and she frequently shares her work on Instagram, interspersed with glimpses into her and Joel's family life at home, featuring their two kids and dogs.

Her most recent photo of her work is from July 2024 on Instagram, and sees an abstract, mixed media paper collage with shades of yellow, green, blue and gray, which she titled "Soul-searching."

© Getty Images With their kids in 2016

Sarah and Joel's kids

Sarah and Joel are parents to two sons, Edward "Eddie" Roy McHale, who was born in 2005, and Isaac Hayden McHale, who was born in 2008.

In the same 2011 Redbook interview, Joel, gushing over Sarah's role as a mother, shared: "She just thinks of things I never do," adding: "If I were taking care of the kids, they'd be running around in potato sacks. People would ask, 'Do your kids brush their teeth?' I'd be like, 'Yeah, every year.' So she's brilliant, and she's beautiful."

Both boys have dyslexia, and their diagnosis led Joel to identify his own. Speaking on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast in 2018, he shared: "One was being diagnosed, and the doctor goes, and she was describing all of the symptoms, and I was like, ‘That’s what I have' … And she goes, 'Oh I was wondering which one it was because it's passed down.'"