Guy Fieri breaks silence on devastating $1M loss after shocking hijacking

Guy Fieri is speaking out after a shocking hijacking left his business short of a whopping $1 million.

Over the weekend, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's tequila business with Sammy Hagar was the victim of a hijacking in Laredo, Texas, when two trucks carrying hundreds of cases of their tequila were stolen.

Per People, the two trucks were carrying 440 cases of their Santo Tequila, or 24,240 bottles, including bottles of their Santo blanco, reposado, as well as a specially-made extra añejo, which took over three years to create.

Guy, speaking out about the incident with People, lamented: "We've worked so hard," and noted: "This is our best year we've ever had in Santo. We just had all this momentum, and now whatever's on the shelf is all people are going to get."

And though the company's distiller in Mexico is "on a 24/7 schedule right now" to make up for it, the Food Network star shared that the hijacking is especially frustrating as it took place so close to the holidays, their busiest time of the year for sales.

"Our distiller is an independent distiller who's dependent on our sales for his livelihood and that of his team," Santo president Dan Butkus also shared, adding: "My sales team, my marketing team, the entire Santo Spirits team is dependent upon these sales."

© Getty Guy promoting Santo in 2023

He continued: "That's sort of the piece that's most hurtful to me. We've got to support these people both at the distillery and in the U.S., and we can't do it right now without the revenue from these cases."

"This is the strangest thing I've ever seen in the spirits industry over 25 years. I've never seen anything like this," he also shared. "Two of our trucks, four days apart, to be stolen, it's so out of the ordinary, out of the norm, that we're wondering why our trucks may have been targeted."

© Getty The Food Network star co-owns the brand with Sammy Hagar

Guy suggested "someone could be trying to break the momentum" they've been enjoying, and further noted: "I mean, one is one. But now you've got to have double the amount of people to pull off the double heist," and that it "just seems so much riskier to take two trucks."

© Getty It was founded in 2017

Though Dan also noted that it is "unlikely" that they will find the disappeared truckers before they begin to sell off all of the tequila, Guy shared that they are nonetheless putting out a $10,000 offer to try to recover at least the extra añejo.

© Getty Guy with his wife Lori Fieri

"It's like the crown jewel of the company, something that we've been working on. You can't reproduce something that takes four years to make," he explained.

"It's like a movie — I never in a million years thought this was coming down the pike like this, but it's real," he added. People reported that the Laredo Police Department, Los Angeles' Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team and a federal organization called CargoNet are investigating the incidents.