NHL icon Wayne Gretzky's massive net worth and wealth

The NFL legend, nicknamed "the Great One," began playing ice hockey professionally in 1978 and retired from the sport in 1999

Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky poses in the NBC Today Show Studio at Grouse Mountain on February 15, 2010 in North Vancouver, Canada.© Getty Images
With the Winter Olympics back in swing, all eyes are on ice hockey this year (thanks, Heated Rivalry). And we can't talk ice hockey without naming the person synonymous with the sport, Wayne Gretzky (who coincidentally is also providing commentary on the games for TNT).

The Canadian former pro athlete, 65, is considered the GOAT in the sport, breaking and setting many records over his two decade tenure as a centre for a variety of high profile teams.

Head coach Wayne Gretzky of the Phoenix Coyotes looks on from the bench during the second period of their NHL game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks on October 23, 2005 at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. The Ducks won 5-3.© Getty Images
He served as the head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes for five years, and partly owned the team for nine

But it isn't just the rink where Wayne's made big bank, as he's continued to remain prolific in the world of sports and pop culture for the 27 years since his retirement from ice hockey.

Wayne Gretzky's net worth

Through his decades in the sport, and life after it, Wayne has cemented himself as one of the wealthiest hockey players of all time. Celebrity Net Worth and other reports list his net worth at a whopping $250 million.

Janet Jones and Wayne Gretzky during "Dirty Deeds" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Mike Guastella/WireImage)© Getty Images
Since 1988, he has been married to actress Janet Jones

That especially also pairs well with his longtime wife, American actress and dancer Janet Jones. The two have been married since 1988 and share five children, with Janet herself boasting a net worth of $100 million.

Wayne's hockey legacy

At 17 in 1978, Wayne first began playing in the World Hockey Association for the Indianapolis Racers before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers the year after. He played with them for 10 seasons, setting many records and making a name for himself as one of the sport's top draws.

Wayne Gretzky #99 of the Edmonton Oilers recieves the Stanley Cup Trophy after the Oilers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 7 of the 1987 Stanley Cup Finals on May 31, 1987 at the Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.© Getty Images
The legendary ice hockey player was a pro for over two decades, retiring in 1999

In 1988, he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings, a shocking deal at the time. His payday included a $15 million contract over eight years, and eight successful seasons that led to the popularization of ice hockey in the USA.

He then played with the St. Louis Blues and the New York Rangers before retiring in 1999, making an estimated $46 million in career winnings.

Wayne Gretzky reacts during the the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic game between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers at loanDepot Park on January 02, 2026 in Miami, Florida.© Getty Images
Wayne Gretzky is back to covert he 2026 Winter Olympics for TNT Sports

Life post-hockey

After his retirement from the sport, Wayne served as the executive director of the Canadian national men's hockey team for the 2002 Winter Olympics, overseeing them to a gold medal. In 2000, he also assumed part ownership of the Phoenix Coyotes, and became head coach in 2004. He gave up both duties in 2009.

In 2016, he was named the vice chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group, becoming a minority shareholder for his former team, the Edmonton Oilers. In 2021, he joined Turner Sports to herald their NHL coverage. He briefly also held ownership stake in First Team Sports.

CENTURY CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 01: (L - R) Tristan Gretsky, guest, Ty Gretzky, actress Janet Jones, Emma Gretzky, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky and Trevor Gretzky attend the Los Angeles premiere of "In Search Of Greatness" released by IMG Films, AOS Art Of Sport and Moviepass Films at AMC Century City 15 theater on November 1, 2018 in Century City, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Wayne and Janet also share five kids, with many following their parents into the spotlight too

Wayne has also made millions in endorsement deals both during and after his tenure in the sport, working with major brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Upper Deck. In 2017, he launched Wayne Gretzky Estates, opening a pair of restaurants and wineries throughout Canada.

The Gretzkys have also owned several homes, most notably in the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills area, including a 2007 custom-built mansion in Thousand Oaks that was sold to Lenny Dykstra in 2014 for $18.5 million, before it was bought back by the Gretzkys for $13.5 million in 2018.

