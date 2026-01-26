Meet NHL legend Wayne Gretzky's actress & model wife of 38 years and their five children

Wayne met Janet while guest judging on "Dance Fever" in 1979

Wayne first met his now-wife, model and actress Janet Jones, while guest judging on the show Dance Fever in 1979, where Janet was a contestant. Though they remained in touch, the pair did not begin dating until 1987 after bumping into each other at a Lakers game.

“The first week, I said, ‘What do you think?’ And [my father] goes, ‘Oh, she’s a lifer,’” Wayne told the This Past Weekend podcast in 2023. “We both love sports. It’s wonderful that her and I watch hockey together, baseball, football, and basketball. She loves going to games.”

The couple tied the knot in 1988 in a lavish ceremony in Edmonton, dubbed “The Royal Wedding” by hockey fans. They’ve since gone on to share five kids together who’ve explored a range of careers, from sports to showbiz.