Rob Reiner's impressive net worth revealed

Hollywood is still reverberating from the shocking deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, who passed away on Sunday, December 14, leaving behind their four children. However, many have taken it as a moment to fondly reminisce.

Despite the tragic nature of their passing, their deaths have triggered an outpouring of love and support from the entertainment industry, with many famous faces attesting to their kindness and strength as a couple and filmmakers, including the likes of Demi Moore, Cary Elwes, Jane Fonda, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Wilson and more.

© Getty Images Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner tragically were found dead at their home in LA over the weekend

It has also sparked a resurgence of interest in Rob's nostalgia-driven catalogue, and it's no surprise that his five decades of work in Hollywood have resulted in him earning a pretty penny.

Rob Reiner's net worth

While there is no exact figure available, per Celebrity Net Worth and other reports, the late 78-year-old filmmaker's net worth is listed at a whopping $200 million. This takes into account his five-decade long career as an actor, a director, producer and screenwriter.

© Getty Images His breakthrough came in the 1970s when he was cast on "All in the Family" as Michael "Meathead" Stivic

It has not been revealed how much his four kids will inherit, a will or division of estate has not yet been made public. However, his son Nick is reportedly in custody due to being under suspicion regarding their deaths. Per California's Slayer Statute, if the situation were to take a turn for the worse, the estate would then be divided between his other three children.

Rob's career as an actor

The son of actor and director Carl Reiner, Rob's career began in the 1960s with bit parts on screen, occasionally even appearing in his father's projects (such as 1970's Where's Poppa?). However, his breakout role came in 1971, when he was cast on All in the Family.

His portrayal of Michael "Meathead" Stivic, Archie Bunker's son-in-law, earned him acclaim and followed him around for the rest of his career, winning him two Primetime Emmy Awards. While he did pivot to directing, he continued acting for the rest of his life, his final role being in 2025's Spinal Tap sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, plus three episodes of The Bear.

Rob's career as a filmmaker

A few years after All in the Family's 1979 conclusion, he branched out into writing and directing, his debut coming in 1984 with the cult classic This is Spinal Tap. Following its success, his run of movies from that point on until the early '90s is nigh unimpeachable, considered one of the greatest directorial runs in film history.

© Getty Images His run as a filmmaker is considered one of the greatest of all time, producing some of the industry's most beloved movies

Some of his best remembered works, considered among the greatest of 20th century cinema, include Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992). Those five movies alone have grossed nearly $500 million at the box office, unadjusted for inflation, and have received eight Oscar nominations (with a win for Kathy Bates in Misery).

Made under his production company Castle Rock Entertainment, the company thrived from its 1987 founding until 2002, when it was absorbed by Warner Bros. The company was also responsible for producing the popular sitcom Seinfeld, plus the 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption. In 2021, it was relaunched by Rob, with a $175 million film fund deal. Spinal Tap II was Rob's final production.

© Getty Images His best remembered projects include "When Harry Met Sally...," "The Princess Bride," "Misery," and "A Few Good Men," among others

Michele became an active participant in his later projects, although her influence goes as far back as affecting the ending for When Harry Met Sally… She was a co-producer on his final work, serving also on the board for Castle Rock once it was relaunched.