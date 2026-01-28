Ryan Reynolds says he 'wasn't angry enough' as he speaks out on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni texts

The It Ends With Us legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, featuring accusations of sexual harassment, PR manipulation and defamation, has stretched out for almost a year and a half now. And one of the major parties involved is now speaking out.

While Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds was not directly involved with the film, he was sued for libel by Justin alongside his wife and the New York Times for their story about his alleged on-set behavior, and he is also included several times in recently unsealed texts regarding the drama.

Ryan Reynolds shared a statement through his rep defending his wife Blake Lively

The actor, 49, has previously not gotten involved with the situation. However, in a statement from his rep to Puck News, his feelings on the matter are quite clear.

Some of the unsealed emails, as part of the trial's discovery phase, also showcase Ryan's apparent negative feelings towards representatives at Sony, defending his wife of over 13 years.

His spokesperson told the publication on Tuesday, January 27: "Yes Ryan got involved—what husband wouldn't support his wife and the mother of his children?"

Further defending his fiery responses, the statement continued: "He saw his wife fighting daily to stand up against sexual harassment in a private and respectful way, only to face retaliation for doing so. If anything, Ryan feels like he wasn't angry enough."

"He passionately believes in and will stand up for the basic right to a safe workplace free of harassment and retaliation for his wife and others. Then, now, and always."

Another person unwittingly dragged into the legal drama: Taylor Swift, one of Blake and Ryan's closest friends. While rumors have swirled in recent months that their friendship has ebbed and flowed in the wake of the It Ends With Us negative publicity, the newly released texts between Blake and Taylor in particular shed more light on the matter.

© Getty Images The Canadian actor and entrepreneur has largely refrained from making public statements about the legal battle

The documents refrain from including their names, but include an alleged conversation between the two via text. One party, presumed to be Blake, sent a message that read: "I have no reason to ask, but I donno [sic], I've been feeling like I should... is everything ok?"

"I felt like a bad friend lately because I was such a sad sack who only talked about my own [expletive] for months. You were generous to not only be the key person there for me during all of it, but also to let me off the hook for being so in it," she wrote.

© Getty Images Newly unsealed texts have also allegedly brought Taylor Swift into the fray once again

After asking for further reassurance, Taylor's apparent response went: "I think I'm just exhausted in every avenue of my life and in recent months had been feeling a little bit of a shift in the way you talk to me. Yes there has been a lot of Justin stuff but I've been through things like this before and I know how all consuming it is."

The trial over Blake and Justin's legal battle is slated for May 18, 2026 in New York, with the potential for testimonies from the likes of Sony execs, others involved in It Ends With Us, and Ryan as well.