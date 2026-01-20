Rachel McAdams makes first appearance in 18 months with rarely-seen partner at Walk of Fame ceremony

Rachel McAdams is officially a "star!" The actress received her own coveted spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Rachel, 47, was joined by friend and actor Domhnall Gleeson, who co-starred with her in 2013's About Time, director Sam Raimi, who helmed 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Send Help, plus her co-star from the latter, Dylan O'Brien. Her parents Lance and Sandra McAdams also attended.

© Getty Images Rachel McAdams received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Also by her side was her rarely-seen partner of nearly a decade, Jamie Linden. Jamie, 45, is a screenwriter and director, best known for penning the films We Are Marshall (2006) and Dear John (2010).

He and Rachel began dating in 2016, although they keep their lives out of the public eye. They welcomed a son in 2018 and a daughter in 2020, having kept their names and identities private.

© Getty Images The actress was joined by her longtime partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden

This is also Rachel's first major public appearance in over a year. 18 months, to be exact! Her last public sighting was in June of 2024, when she attended the 77th Annual Tony Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Play for her turn in her Broadway debut, Mary Jane.

Stepping outside the Hollywood box

The star's output in the 2020s has been limited compared to the years prior, choosing to focus on more curated work, as well as motherhood. Her last on-screen appearance was a brief cameo in a 2024 episode of Saturday Night Live, with her last film role being 2023's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

© Getty Images Dylan O'Brien, Sam Raimi, and Domhnall Gleeson all were present to honor the star

"I try not to repeat myself," she told Variety ahead of her Walk of Fame honor. "I try to do something that feels slightly out of reach, something I'm not sure I'll be good at because I think the most interesting work comes from that sweet spot."

Even so, she still struggles with imposter syndrome. "I have great moments of self-doubt in every job," the Mean Girls star added, citing an anecdote involving the late Diane Keaton while making The Family Stone, who felt like acting "didn't come easily to her." Taking it to heart herself, Rachel continued: "I was so surprised by that because she's so effortless and she gives so much to it. But I still don't feel like I have the art of acting figured out."

© Getty Images Her last major public appearance was at The 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16, 2024 in New York City

A return to the screen

In the horror-thriller Send Help, her first movie role in three years, Rachel plays Linda Liddle, a timid employee who is repeatedly harassed by her sexist boss Bradley Preston (played by Dylan). However, when the pair are stranded on a deserted island together, the tables quickly turn in bloody fashion.

© Alamy Stock Photo Rachel stars in "Send Help" with Dylan

An official logline for the film reads: "Two colleagues become stranded on a deserted island, the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it's a battle of wills and wits to make it out alive." Send Help is slated for a January 30 release.