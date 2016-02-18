Is Kylie Minogue engaged to Joshua Sasse?

Kylie Minogue has sparked rumours that she is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Sasse after flaunting a huge diamond ring at the NME Awards on Wednesday. The 47-year-old looked stunning in a bridal white embellished mini dress, but it was her ring that got people talking.

The Spinning Around singer proudly showed off the stunning piece of jewellery as she posed on the red carpet with one hand on her hip. Another photo Kylie shared on social media gave a clear glimpse at the ring as she held up a cue card in front of her face.

Kylie Minogue showed off a stunning diamond ring at the NME Awards

"Ready at the #NMEAwards to present @coldplay with the God Like Genius Award," she captioned the photo, which soon got fans talking about a possible engagement.

"Should we be congratulating you?? That sparkler!" one fan commented on Facebook. Another asked: "Wedding ring?"

Fans have speculated that Kylie and Joshua are engaged

Kylie has so far remained tight-lipped about engagement rumours, but it is clear that she is head-over-heels with her new beau. The pair met while filming television show Galavant, and have been inseparable ever since, with Kylie speaking out to say their 19-year age gap is not an issue in their relationship.

"I think the general consensus is, we kind of look right together. So even though on paper it might not look right, it just is right," Kylie said on Nova 96.9's Fitzy and Wippa. "He is an absolutely brilliant, brilliant guy. And even if I try and act cool and natural, it's written all over my face that I am very happy."

Joshua and Kylie have been inseparable since September

Joshua appears to be equally smitten, and reportedly told friends he had found the "woman of his dreams" and suggested that he could propose over the Christmas holidays.

"The couple recently spent the whole festive period skiing and hired a lodge for friends and family. It would have made a very romantic place for a proposal," a source told The Sun. "Joshua recently told pals that he was ready to propose after finding the woman of his dreams and had planned the whole trip so no-one is shocked to see Kylie return back to London with a ring on her finger."