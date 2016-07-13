Victoria’s Secret model Ana Beatriz Barros’ incredible Greek wedding

Ana Beatriz Barros just raised the bar for celebrity weddings. The former Victoria’s Secret model wed Egyptian-Greek businessman Karim El Chiaty in a stunning wedding in Mykonos on Friday, and the pictures are incredible!

For the religious ceremony the bride wore a custom-made Valentino gown Photo: Instagram/@voguebrasil

The Brazilian bride, who has been featured on the front cover of Sports Illustrated, wore not one but two incredible gowns. For the civil ceremony, which took place on Thursday, the 34-year-old wore an off-the-shoulder frilly dress that featured mesh detailing. The dress that was designed by Alessanda Rich, featured in the designer’s 2016 collection.

The following day the model opted for a custom-made Valentino lace gown for the religious ceremony. The stunning dress featured stripes of lace, a long train and an off-the-shoulder neckline. Finishing off the bridal look, Ana wore a pearl choker and Chopard stud earrings that matched the pearl details on the gown.

For the civil ceremony Ana wore a frilly Alessandra Rich dress Photo: Instagram/@piellaconcierge

The bride wasn’t the only one looking gorgeous at the nuptials, the model was joined by her close friends and colleagues Alessandra Ambrosio and Isabeli Fontana, who acted as her bridesmaids. In total the blonde beauty had 9 bridesmaids, each wearing a unique pink dress for the special day.

The day before the festivities kicked off, the bride and her bridal party took the opportunity to relax before the ceremonies. The women took to the sea wearing matching black swimsuits that read bride squad, while Ana wore a white one-piece that read bride.



The day before the civil ceremony the bride and her bridesmaids relaxed in the sun Photo: Instagram/@alessandraambrosio

Also involved in the bridal party was Alessandra’s young daughter, who acted as flower girl during the ceremony. 7-year-old Anja Louise looked adorable in a sleeve-less white dress and flower crown, as she walked down the aisle holding a bouquet of white roses.