Ciara and Russell Wilson's official wedding photos are straight out of a storybook

1, 2, Married. Ciara and Russell Wilson are officially man and wife. The gorgeous couple tied the knot on Wednesday, June 6 at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Following the wedding, Russell and Ciara both shared a blissful photo of themselves on Instagram writing, "We are The Wilsons!"

Ciara looked like a princess for her castle wedding. The 30-year-old bride walked down the aisle wearing a custom Roberto Cavalli dress that was designed by the label's creative director Peter Dundas. The show-stopping gown featured a full skirt and bell lace sleeves. The I Bet singer completed her bridal look wearing her glossy locks down. Russell wow'ed his bride in a personally handcrafted suit by Giorgio Armani. Ciara's son Fut ure Zahir, who acted as ring bearer, got in on the style in a custom made "little man" suit by the designer.

Photo: Instagram/@dangerusswilson

During the ceremony, the now Mrs. Wilson was given away by her father Carlton Harris as her mother, Jackie Harris, and Russell's mother, Tammy Wilson looked on. Standing next to the new bride during the ceremony were her eight bridesmaids which includeded Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland, her sister-in-law Anna Wilson, Erica Ashe, Jamaica Craft, Hanna Isaksson, Sabena Toor and matron-of honor Yolonda Fredrick-Thompson.

Russell's eight groomsmen, who were all dressed to the nines in Armani, included his brother, Harry Wilson, Robert Turbin, Matthew Rodgers, Mark Rodgers, Cole Hawthorne, Kenny Dichter, Jimmy Graham and best man, Scott Pickett.

Other family and friends there to witness the nuptials included Ciara's best friend Jennifer Hudson. The Oscar winner shared photos of herself leading up to the ceremony showing off her coral Christian Siriano gown, which she noted on social media is "definitely not made for sitting." Jennifer was accompanied to her pal's nuptials by her longtime partner David Otunga and their son David Daniel Otunga Jr.

Photo: West2East Photo

For the ceremony, the couple personally selected the repertoire played by Marvin Sapp. To kick off the celebrations as Mr. and Mrs., Earth Wind and Fire announced the couple and provided the tunes along with DJ Nabs at the Mindy Weiss planned affair.

On Tuesday, Ciara and Russell held their rehearsal dinner with 100 close friends and family members at Liverpool's Titanic Hotel. The then-bride-to-be looked stunning in a flowing halter gown.

An insider told E! News: "The rehearsal dinner was beautiful. Ciara and Russell couldn't keep their hands off each other."

Photo: West2East Photo

They added: "The love was strong in the room. Russell and Ciara said a few words to their guests thanking them for coming to Liverpool for this special occasion. Kelly Rowland and Lala [Anthony] were helping Ciara beforehand get ready and they haven't left her side."

Ahead of the rehearsal, Russell took to Twitter to share his joy, tweeting, "Overflow of Blessings! God is so good!"

Prior to marrying the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Ciara was engaged to hip hop artist Future. The former couple split in 2014 just a few months after welcoming their son Future Zahir Wilburn together.

Photo: Instagram/@Ciara

Russell and his new bride first stepped out as a couple at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner and remained celibate throughout their relationship. “It’s until the deal is sealed. Absolutely!” Ciara told Access Hollywood of their decision to abstain from sex until marriage. “I think both of us look at each other and we’re like – whew! But we take it one day at a time and keep it going with each other, and I’m really enjoying every day that we’re sharing.”

The professional athlete proposed to his ladylove in March 2016. Russell announced the happy news with an Instagram video writing, "She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 knew you were the one. No Greater feeling… #TrueLove."