Kevin Hart marries Eniko Parrish: See their stunning wedding pictures

Kevin Hart is officially a married man after tying the knot to longterm girlfriend Eniko Parrish over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows in front of 200 close family and friends in a romantic ceremony in California.

Bride Eniko, 31, dazzled on her big day in two Vera Wang wedding dresses whilst Kevin, 37, looked dapper in a traditional black tuxedo.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish married after seven years together

The pair shared several pictures of their nuptials on their Instagram accounts. In one shot, the newlyweds are pictured with Kevin's two children from a previous marriage, Heaven, 11, and Hendrix, eight, who served as the comedian's best man.

In another shot shared by the bride, Eniko can be seen wearing a second Vera Wang gown during the couple's wedding reception.

The bride wore two stunning Vera Wang dresses

Earlier this week, Kevin spoke to Us Weekly about his upcoming nuptials. "I honestly can say that I'm lucky enough to have an amazing woman," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting married. We got seven years under our belt, been engaged for two. It's time."

Kevin popped the question during Eniko's 30th birthday party two years ago. The joyous moment was captured by various friends on camera, with some even quick enough to take a video of the whole affair.

At the time, the model posted a snippet of the footage on her Instagram page, in which she can be seen throwing her hands to her face in surprise and kissing her beau affectionately.

"I said YES!!!!!" she captioned it. "To the most amazing man in the world..Thirty as been GREAT to me thus far, I wouldn't trade it for anything..

"Thanks to my dearest friends, fam, and the LOVE of my life..for making this day a memorable one! You all hold a special place in my heart! xO❤ #nikosdirty30."