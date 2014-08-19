Kevin Hart engaged to Eniko Parrish: watch the proposal

Kevin Hart proposed to his girlfriend Eniko Parrish in a very public way – by popping the question at her 30th birthday bash.



The joyous moment was captured by various friends on camera, with some even quick enough to take a video of the whole affair.



Bride-to-be Eniko posted a snippet of the footage on her Instagram page, in which the model is seen throwing her hands to her face in surprise and kissing her beau affectionately.

"I said YES!!!!!" she captioned it. "To the most amazing man in the world..Thirty as been GREAT to me thus far, I wouldn't trade it for anything..



"Thanks to my dearest friends, fam, and the LOVE of my life..for making this day a memorable one! You all hold a special place in my heart! xO❤ #nikosdirty30."



The couple's friend also shared a clip from the engagement, which showed Kevin, 35, toasting the birthday girl and pulling a ring box out of his back pocket, before getting down on one knee.







"On this perfect day I chose to make the most perfect decision. Honey, I'm asking you..." Kevin is heard saying in the video as guests erupt into screams and applause.



"Will you marry me?" he says, barely audible from all the cheering.



Before Eniko's party, the actor and comedian shared a throwback photo of the couple and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the most amazing woman in the world. Today is your day babe & we are going to party like it's 1999....I love you so much. I'm a better man because of you. P.S your old now lmao #Dirty30 #HappyBday #ThrowBackPic."



Kevin was previously married to fellow comic Torrei Hart with whom he has two children – daughter Heaven and son Hendrix – but the pair divorced in 2011.