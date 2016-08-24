Weathergirl Nazaneen Ghaffar marries BBC reporter Charlie Rose in style The couple tied the knot in 2016

When TV weather presenter Nazaneen Ghaffar married BBC reporter Charlie Rose in August 2016, her main concern was that the sun would shine for her big day. Much to her relief, the outlook was perfect as the couple tied the knot in a romantic and emotional ceremony in the East Sussex countryside, surrounded by family, friends and famous screen colleagues. "It really was such an amazing day and we’re still on cloud nine from it all," the Sky News presenter told HELLO! as she exclusively shared her wedding album. "We were so worried about the weather, but it turned out to be a beautiful sunny afternoon." Adds Charlie: "She was looking at the weather for months and did a great job in waving her magic wand."

Nazaneen, who appears on the Sunrise programme, was joined by colleagues Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford, plus Dermot Murnaghan for a traditional church ceremony, which was followed by an outdoor Persian blessing in honour of the bride's Iranian heritage, and by a reception at the historic Buckhurst Estate in Withyham near Tunbridge Wells. Nazaneen looked stunning in a white lace Berta gown, with a train that "literally took up the whole aisle of the church", says the bride. "I came down the aisle and tried my best to look at everyone and savour the moment," she recalls of her entrance into St Michael and All Saints church on the arm of her father, Dr Ali Ghaffar, accompanied by flower girls and a male maid of honour, the floor manager at Sky News, Mirian Mdzeluri.

Charlie says he was overcome by emotion when Nazaneen made her entrance. "When I saw her at the end of the aisle with her father next to her it was such a huge moment, I couldn’t quite keep together," he says. The couple exchanged traditional vows and wedding rings – a diamond-encrusted platinum band for Nazaneen and plain gold for Charlie – before leaving the church as man and wife.

After celebrating with champagne and canapes at the nearby Buckhurst Estate, the newlyweds moved to an open-air spot overlooking the picturesque Five Hundred Acre Wood – the inspiration for Winnie the Pooh’s habitat – for their Persian blessing, which was conducted by Nazaneen’s mother Forozandeh. They then headed into a marquee for a meal of crab, lamb chops and Eton mess at news themed tables – the top table was called Breaking News Since she started at Sky, Nazaneen has become close friends with Eamonn, who tells HELLO!: "I have a terrible soft spot for Nazaneen; she is one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I know. She always looks gorgeous and she looked especially gorgeous that day [her wedding]. She and Charlie make a beautiful couple. Maybe one day they will appear on screen together like Ruth and I."