Inside Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton's glamorous wedding

Strictly Come Dancing stars Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton have shared exclusive photographs of their wedding day with HELLO! magazine.



The couple tied the knot in a ceremony held at One Great George Street in Westminster. And Kevin told HELLO! how competing on the hit BBC1 show was nothing compared to the nerves he felt on the day itself.

Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton married in front of close family and friends





"Dancing in front of millions of people is way easier than that," he said, adding that his bride looked absolutely breathtaking.



"I've never seen anything more beautiful in my life," he says. "Karen looked absolutely stunning."



Karen – who wore a stunning Inbal Dror wedding gown – added that she was remarkably stress-free.



"When I was getting ready, I said to my make-up artist, 'Is it weird that I'm so calm?' She said the best thing ever, 'You're so calm because you've made the right choice.' And it made me think, 'I have nothing to worry about because I'm going to marry the person I've been in love with since the day we met.'"

Lucky guests who attended the ceremony included several of their Strictly co-stars and celebrity contestants, such as Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid and The Saturdays' singer Frankie Bridge.



"It was a beautiful ceremony, with humour in it but still the right message," Brendan Cole said.



Susannah added: "It's an absolute joy to be here on their big day. They are beautiful people, inside and out."



Karen also told HELLO! how she has now changed her surname to Clifton. "I've been practising my signature and saying my new name out loud," she said.



