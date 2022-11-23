Declan Donnelly's stunning bride Ali rocks corset wedding dress at 300-acre estate – photos The I'm a Celebrity host kept his nuptials close to home in Newcastle

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall, who share daughter Isla and baby son baby son Jack, have been married for seven years, but we're still obsessed with their gorgeous wedding pictures.

ALL THE DETAILS: Meet Declan Donnelly's famous exes before marrying wife Ali

The I'm a Celebrity star and the celebrity manager got engaged in November 2014 before tying the knot on 1 August 2015, hosting their wedding reception at the grand 300-acre estate Matfen Hall in front of the likes of Holly Willoughby and Ant McPartlin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Declan Donnelly shares a peek inside his home gym with Ali Astall

Take a closer look at Dec's bride Ali's silky wedding dress featuring a hidden corset, their glamorous star-studded guest list and more…

The nuptials took place at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, close to where Dec was born. The couple said "I do" in a ceremony that was conducted by the groom's brother Father Dermott Donnelly, who sadly passed away in 2022.

STORY: Dec and Ali's love story in pictures

DETAILS: Mike Tindall's rebellious royal wedding ring is just like Prince Harry's

The bride arrived at the church in a Rolls Royce Phantom with crowds gathering to catch a first glimpse at her wedding dress.

The couple emerged from the church with rays of sunshine beaming down on them and they were met by whoops and cheers from their family, friends and fans. Dressed in a dapper blue suit, Dec even did a little celebratory dance!

Ali was breathtaking in a silk couture wedding dress designed by British creative Phillipa Lepley, who has also created gowns for Flora Vesterberg and Geri Horner, complete with a bateau neckline, a satin belt, a full skirt with a long train and a low V-shaped back. She explained on her website that Ali's gown, which also boasted one of Phillipa's famous corsets, was designed to accentuate her waist and frame her face.

The bride paired her gown with a dainty veil and a bouquet of white roses.

This picture is so beautiful! Dec posted the arty snap on his Instagram in March 2018 to confirm the happy news that he and Ali were expecting their first child together. The photo shows the then-newlyweds walking hand-by-hand on the grounds of Matfen Hall in Newcastle following their wedding ceremony.

DISCOVER: I'm a Celebrity's Jill Scott's rarely-seen engagement ring she often changes

READ: 10 backless wedding dresses 2022: From Selfridges, ASOS, Net-a-Porter & more

Set in over 300 acres of parkland, Matfen Hall boasts a championship golf course, a spa and fitness area, five bars and restaurants, and 53 bedrooms. The grounds certainly offered the perfect backdrop for photos!

Thanks so much for all the lovely anniversary messages, 4 years today and we’ve shared it with our beautiful baby girl for the first time today. Very grateful this evening. D x pic.twitter.com/YURSx5gpLU — antanddec (@antanddec) August 1, 2019

On their fourth anniversary, Dec shared a new photo of the newlyweds cutting their cake - a white three-tiered confection decorated with flowers. "Thanks so much for all the lovely anniversary messages, 4 years today and we’ve shared it with our beautiful baby girl for the first time today. Very grateful this evening. D x," he wrote in 2019.

Dec's TV presenter sidekick and longtime friend Ant McPartlin helped provide the laughs on the big day. Best man Ant matched the groom in a blue suit and gave an amusing speech, in which he also paid compliments to the bride.

Ant was accompanied by his then-wife, celebrity makeup artist Lisa Armstrong. The former couple got divorced in 2018 and Ant went on to marry Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in a pleated summer dress as she attended the wedding of her close friend Dec.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's wife's engagement ring cost the same as Pippa Middleton's – see photo

RELATED: Exclusive: Rochelle and Marvin Humes renew vows in fairytale Lake Como ceremony

Holly's co-presenter Phillip Schofield was also among the star-studded guest list, alongside his wife Steph.

Fearne Cotton was heavily pregnant with her second baby at the ceremony. Little Honey Krissy was born one month after the wedding.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes made a stylish couple at the ceremony.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly opted for a vibrant purple dress and matching fedora.

SEE MORE: 10 most influential celeb wedding dresses of 2022: Stacey Solomon, Nicola Peltz & more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.