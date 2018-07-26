Coronation Street's Bhavna Limbachia secretly ties the knot – see her honeymoon destination The actress plays Rana Habeeb on the popular soap

Congratulations are in order for Coronation Street actress Bhavna Limbachia, who tied the knot over the weekend. According to the Sun, the soap star and her partner, whose identity she has always kept private, married on Sunday in an intimate ceremony in Cheshire. Bhavna, 34, has made no comment about her wedding on Twitter or Instagram, but she is said to have invited a handful of her Corrie co-stars.

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Tom Leech looking all dolled up, posing in a countryside setting. While Lucy did not explicitly say she was at her friend's wedding, their formal summer attire suggested they attended the nuptials. "The best little chick in the world," Lucy wrote. Julia Goulding, best known as Shona Ramsey on Corrie, also made the guest list.

Bhavna Limbachia plays Rana on Corrie

Bhavna, who plays Rana on the soap, appears to be enjoying her honeymoon, as she took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was on a "much needed break". The newlywed uploaded a photo of her passport, followed by the glorious welcome she and her husband received at their hotel in Bali. The couple were met in the lobby by a dancer wearing a traditional, colourful dress and a golden crown. "Well this is exciting, wowzers. Welcome to Bali!" Bhavna was heard saying. "Wow she's amazing, look what she's wearing, how cool. She's amazing."

Her co-star Lucy Fallon is thought to have attended the wedding

The actress is best known for her lesbian storyline in Corrie. She plays Rana, the love interest of Zeedan who she goes on to marry. But Rana then cheats on her husband with her close friend Kate Connor, played by actress Faye Brookes, making her the soap's first ever gay Muslim character. The Corrie couple have been dubbed 'Kana' by superfans.

Bhavna has shared photos from her Bali honeymoon

Bhavna has previously spoken about wanting to do her storyline justice, and to help those who have problems coming out due to their ethnicity or religion. "I felt such a huge responsibility to get the story right so I went away and did a lot of research, even though it was a big weight on my shoulders I just wanted to make sure I did the storyline justice," she said on BBC Breakfast. "The storyline is there not to offend people, it's to educate them, it's to spark conversation so it's there to make people aware that there is support available."

