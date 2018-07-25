The Duchess of Cornwall reveals the reason behind her injury Prince Charles and his wife were visiting the Sandringham Flower Show

The Duchess of Cornwall looked lovely as she attended the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday, wearing a floral-printed summer dress and keeping cool under a parasol. But there was one stark difference about her Norfolk appearance – Camilla was sporting a large white plaster on her right hand. Greeting one well-wisher during a walkabout, Prince Charles' wife apologetically said: "I've cut my finger so I'm left handed today." She explained: "I cut my finger yesterday but it's not as bad as it looks, I think the plaster hurts as much as anything, to be honest."

Charles and Camilla were attending the annual show on the Queen's estate, as they do every year, and recognised many of the well-wishers in the crowds. The couple had plenty of reason to be in high spirits; they were carrying out their last engagement before their summer break. "I hope you have a lovely holiday, you deserve it ma'am," one fan said.

Inside the marquees, Charles, 69, and Camilla, 71, admired the competition displays which included flowers, gardens, cakes and baked goods, as well as vegetables. The Duchess met five-month-old Sienna Mason, who was with her mother Renedell Mason, 36, from Norwich and grandmother Georgina Phillips. "What a wonderful memory for Sienna when she is older," Renedell said as the group posed for a picture. "Camilla was so charming and couldn't have been nicer when we asked for a photograph. It was an amazing day."

The royal also brushed shoulders with TV star John Challis, who is best known for playing Boycie in Only Fools and Horses. But their conversation was cut short after Camilla got dust caught in her throat.

The Duchess is expected to depart for her typical week-long 'bucket and spade' holiday with her grandchildren soon. She will enjoy time with her five grandchildren; her daughter Laura Lopes is a mum to Eliza and twins Gus and Louis, while Camilla's son Tom Parker-Bowles has two children, Lola and Freddy. The Duchess will then travel up to Scotland to spend time at Prince Charles' Scottish estate, Birkhall, which is located on the Queen's Balmoral Estate.