Lucy Fallon stepped out looking like a completely different person after taking a trip to the hairdressers this week. The talented actress – who plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street – decided to transform her long, blonde hair for something new – and she looks great! Lucy's hair was cut just past her shoulders, and was dyed an ash shade of blonde. Taking to Instagram to showcase her new hairstyle, Lucy posted a gorgeous photograph of herself following her salon visit, and wrote next to it: "New hair who dis?????? Thank you so much to the best person ever @jaybirmingham_ @jaybirminghamhair for my new look! I LOOOOVE SHORT HAIR LIFE (3hours in) x."

Lucy Fallon's new hair looks incredible

The star's new look went down a treat with her loyal followers, who were quick to compliment her. One fan wrote: "Looks fabulous and I love the colour too," while another said: "You look extremely gorgeous and beautiful with short hair." A third added: "you look great Lucy, love the hair." Lucy's hair was styled at celebrity salon Jay Birmingham, whose clients also including Lucy's Corrie co-star Helen Flanagan. Lucy got her hair cut by Jay himself, and shared an additional photo of her in the salon chair as he tended to her hair.

The star got her hair cut by celebrity stylist Jay Birmingham

Lucy has taken the soap world by a storm since her debut as Bethany in 2015, and has picked up a number of prestigious accolades including Best Actress at the British Soap Awards. And while she appears to be confident, just like the rest of us, the actress has her insecurities. Lucy admitted to The Sunday People that she has signed up with a personal trainer as she wasn’t "happy" with her body. "I get insecure about things. I think body confidence is one of those things that concerns everybody," she said. "No one is ever completely happy with how they look."

