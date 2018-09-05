This genius tool lets you check if it will rain on your wedding day It's the one thing you can't control!

When it comes to wedding planning, there is no end of things you can do to curate your dream day, from hunting for the perfect wedding dress to finding a lavish venue and décor that will bring your Pinterest vision board to life. Even if you aren't a bone-fide bridezilla, chances are you'll have planned every element of your big day to a precise timeline. But the one thing you can't plan for? The weather!

Lady Melissa Percy and Thomas Van Straubenzee leave St Michael's Church after their wedding

Being in the UK, no matter if you have your ceremony in April, May, June, July, August or September there is simply no guarantee of sunshine. In fact, ask most brides what they were doing in the run-up to their big day and you'll get no end of "I was frantically checking all weather apps so I could figure out what I'd do about my hair and dress if it was pouring". Hideously stressful, right?

MORE: 17 tips for planning a wedding on a budget

The good news is Monsoon, the shop credited for making tasteful and affordable wedding-appropriate dresses and bridesmaid dresses for years, has come up with a genius invention that might once and for all end this universal strife… the aptly named Rain Calculator.

Rain on your wedding day is considered good luck in some cultures

Working much like it sounds, you simply input your potential wedding date and the location the ceremony is taking place and it will calculate how likely it is to be raining based on previous years.

RELATED: The top 20 causes of wedding stress revealed - and the weather is one of them

Now, of course the results are never going to be 100 percent accurate (sadly, weather never is!) but it will give you an idea of a timeframe that is better than others for your big day. One thing to remember: if it does chuck it down on your celebration day, don't let it spoil it - photos are always much better with a moodier sky.

Where there's a cloud and all that. Give it a whirl on the Monsoon website.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.