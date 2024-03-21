Spring weddings are set to be bigger and bolder than ever: 'Kaleidoscope of colours', 'geometric patterns' & more

The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly may have mocked some classic spring trends with her iconic line, "Florals for spring? Groundbreaking", but weddings this season might be ready to prove her wrong.

"Statement" florals in a "kaleidoscope of colours" are just some of the trends set to take over the wedding industry for spring. Expect to see eye-catching displays, unconventional bridal outfits and even geometric patterns at your friends and family's nuptials. Experts reveal all…

Statement florals

© Bogdan Kurylo Soft colours such as peach will remain popular, but the installations will be getting bigger and bolder

"Oversized bouquets, cascading installations, and flower walls are just a few ways couples are making a statement with florals," explained Nazlee Sabahipour, Director at Offley Place.

Embracing the idea of renewal, we're expecting to see bigger and bolder florals than ever before. However, the one thing that will remain consistent with previous years is the soft fairytale palettes favoured by couples, with Nazlee expecting pastel pinks, dusty blues, mint greens, and lavender purples to reign supreme.

One particular hue set to dominate is peach, which Melanie Wright, Director of Weddings and Events at Pylewell Park, pointed out ties in with the Pantone colour of the year, Peach Fuzz.

"Peach palettes with hues of yellows and pinks arranged in a modern colour-blocking architectural way. Colour drenching with linens and illustrated stationery will tie this playful look together," she said, before noting that blooms in a "kaleidoscope of colours" such as ranunculi’s, tulips, narcissus and Icelandic poppies are set to be popular choices.

Embracing the outdoors

© Alexe Marcel Outdoor weddings are popular in spring

With warmer weather comes the urge to spend more time outdoors, which is why many more brides and grooms are keen to embrace nature on their big day.

"Outside ceremonies are big this spring. After a long and wet winter couples are opting for beautiful outdoor ceremonies with jaw-dropping floral arches and statement pieces for high impact wow factor as they walk down the aisle," confirmed Melanie.

Nazlee similarly stated: "Starting your 'forever' surrounded by the timeless natural elements has something so magical about it. Your guests will love experiencing something a little different too!"

She continued by sharing tips on how to choose the perfect venue, adding: "During your initial show round, make sure to ask the team onsite what the grounds will look like during spring, this will give you a good idea of all the different outdoor photo locations.

"It’s also important to note how much of the outdoors is visible from inside the venue. Spaces with an indoor/outdoor feel are perfect for spring so that even if the weather is still a little chilly, you can have the natural views as a big part of your day."

Bold patterns

Aside from ethereal pastel colourways, spring is a time to experiment with accents and patterns. As Oznur Ozdemir, Director of Mediterranean Occasions, puts it: "Mixing and matching metallic accents like gold, rose gold, and copper adds a touch of glamour to the decor, giving it a contemporary twist.

"Geometric shapes and patterns are also making a statement this season, adding a modern and edgy element to the overall aesthetic."

Unconventional bridal outfits

© Penderev Bridal separates with patterns and colours are set to be big

So why not incorporate this into your bridal outfit? Bridal couture specialist Cynthia Grafton-Holt advises that floral and pastel separates can help brides showcase their personal style – not to mention that the blouses and skirts can be easily recycled after the big day.

"From a floral print bodice paired with a soft A-line skirt to a pastel lace top and flowing chiffon skirt, these separates provide limitless combinations for brides to manifest their identity at their springtime wedding," she said.

Lace has long been a traditional wedding dress material, but it may be time to consider switching up your look. Combat the changeable weather with a convertible lace overlay, Cynthia suggested, stating: "These overlays provide added warmth and elegance for chillier outdoor ceremonies while offering a classic touch for traditional church weddings."

Editorial photos

© Erstudiostok More couples are choosing specific backdrops for their wedding photos

Gone are the days of blurry 'imperfect' pictures that dominated in 2023, making way for special editorial-style backdrops, according to wedding photographer Abul.

"Whether it’s an MDF purpose-built and painted frame, or maybe a backdrop stand with fabric or portrait studio-style muslin. The attraction of this trend is to create an editorial photoshoot-styled theme for photos while maintaining a sense of minimalism and simplicity in the frame regardless of the beautiful background," he said.

