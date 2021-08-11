Nicole Kidman makes remarkable confession about her marriage to Keith Urban The couple have been married since 2006

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood and yet the Big Little Lies star has made a revelation about their partnership which might surprise many.

The actress opened up about her career and the sex scenes that often come hand in hand with her profession and confessed what Keith really thinks about them.

Speaking to E! News Daily Pop she said: "My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved."

However, as she elaborated she admitted he doesn't have much say - or clue - what goes on in her career.

"He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes," Nicole added. "He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in. He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."

Fortunately, Nicole is perfectly ok with the situation and knows he supports her one hundred percent in her ventures.

Nicole says she knew Keith was the one after just six months of dating

She's previously also admitted it was pretty much love at first sight when she met the country music singer. In fact, she was with him less than six months when she knew she wanted to be with him for the rest of her life.

The pair share daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, ten, and she also has two grown children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Nicole is excited for her next venture on Nine Perfect Strangers too

Nicole certainly has plenty to be excited about with her career too as she's eagerly awaiting the release of her new TV show, Nine Perfect Strangers.

The series is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty and will premiere on Hulu on August 18.

It will be available in the UK and worldwide (excluding the US and China) on 20 August on Amazon Prime Video.

