11 best sage green bridesmaid dresses that will never go out of style

Sage green bridesmaid dresses have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and it doesn't look like the trend will be slowing down anytime soon. Not only does the blue-based green complement most bouquet colours, but it also works well for every season, so it's a strong choice for summer, spring, winter and autumn weddings.

Sage is also one of the few shades that look great on every skin and hair colour, so it's no surprise that the mid-tone green is a favourite among both brides and bridal parties.

From silk halterneck styles to feminine bardot pieces, there are plenty of choices around right now for those who are considering sage green bridesmaid dresses, and I've handpicked the options that I think are truly worth shopping for your special day.

Sage green isn't just one tone either, you'll find dusty sage, mint and olive green options included, as well as petite and plus-size options.

How I chose