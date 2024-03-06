11 best sage green bridesmaid dresses that will never go out of style

Sage green bridesmaid dresses have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and it doesn't look like the trend will be slowing down anytime soon. Not only does the blue-based green complement most bouquet colours, but it also works well for every season, so it's a strong choice for summer, spring, winter and autumn weddings.
Sage is also one of the few shades that look great on every skin and hair colour, so it's no surprise that the mid-tone green is a favourite among both brides and bridal parties.
From silk halterneck styles to feminine bardot pieces, there are plenty of choices around right now for those who are considering sage green bridesmaid dresses, and I've handpicked the options that I think are truly worth shopping for your special day.
Sage green isn't just one tone either, you'll find dusty sage, mint and olive green options included, as well as petite and plus-size options.
How I chose
- Variety: Whether you're looking for figure-flattering maxi dresses or showstopping midi styles, I've chosen a range of different styles in dusty sage, mint and olive shades.
- Price: Weddings are expensive enough, so I've picked out bridesmaid dresses in a range of price points from £40-430, so there should be something to suit every budget.
- Inclusivity: All of the dresses included offer a wide range of sizes, with some petite and plus-size options thrown in there, too.
Reformation Sage Green Knot Dress
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Green, Blue/ White
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Reformation is the home of showstopping slinky pieces, and the Kavi Satin dress doubles as a bridesmaid dress and a gorgeous occasionwear style. Made from heavyweight satin, it features a fitted bodice and a column skirt, finished with a twist front halterneck and an elegant side slit. Accessorise with gold jewellery and a matching clutch to complete the look.
Nobody's Child Sage Green Dress
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Sage, Champagne
Shipping: Free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Nobody's Child's sage green bridesmaid dress features a slip style with a feminine off-shoulder cut, perfectly balanced by the spaghetti straps. The floor-length cut makes it great for styling with a pair of neutral heels, while the slinky yet modest style makes the bardot number a great option for so many bridesmaids.
Pretty Lavish Sage Green Maxi Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: 15 colours available
Shipping: Free standard delivery with a £150 spend
Returns: Within 14 days
High-neck bridesmaid dresses always look so chic, and Pretty Lavish's version is incredible. Made with soft satin, the slinky style is fitted at the waist and drapes to the floor. Simple yet so sophisticated, the dress is finished with pleated detailing and a tie at the neck.
Karen Millen Sage Green Dress
Sizes: 6-16
Colours: Sage, Black
Shipping: £4.99 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
For a slightly shorter style that doesn't comprise on sophistication, Karen Millen's sage green tailored dress is a great option. With its midi hemline, halter neck and delicate pleating across the skirt, the flattering style will complement most body types. The on-trend twist front elevates the look beautifully, complete with bow detailing at the back to finish.
New Look Sage Green Maxi Dress
Sizes: 8-12
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
New Look has some lovely bridesmaid dresses ready for wedding season, and the sage green Maya dress is just perfect for summer ceremonies. It looks so flattering with its fit-and-flare design, cinching the waist with a fitted waistband. The open-back is complete with a ribbon tie – and the dress is currently half-price.
ASOS Sage Green Bridesmaid Dress
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Sage Green, Pink, Dusky Blue, Oyster
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
The knot-front bridesmaid dresses are a top trend for 2024. ASOS's version features a halterneck design with ruching across the front that will be flattering on the bust area, while the floor-length cut makes it a great option for wearing with both heels and flats.
Monsoon Sage Green Bardot Dress
Sizes: 6-24
Colours: Sage, Navy
Shipping: Free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Monsoon's sage green dress exudes elegance with its fitted bodice that perfectly contrasts the mermaid-style skirt. The Bardot neckline is timeless and will elevate any delicate jewellery, while the slightly pleated detailing rounds off the look. The higher neckline makes the dress a strong dress choice no matter the season and theme of the wedding.
Ghost Sage Green Satin Maxi Dress
Sizes: 8-16
Colours: Available Sage, Pink, Violet, Black, Silver Lake, Orchid Bloom, Charcoal
Shipping: £4.95 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Ghost has nailed it with this vintage-style Delphine sage green dress that would look gorgeous on bridesmaids of all ages. Cut with a V-neck and feminine flutter sleeves, the satin design is so elegant with a shape-enhancing silhouette and buttoned detailing across the front. It's the perfect style for a summer wedding.
Ever Pretty Sage Green Bridesmaid Dress
Sizes: 8-30
Colours: Available in Green, Sky Blue, Lilac, Stormy, Red, Mulberry, Cameo Brown, Vermilion
Shipping: Free standard delivery with a £70 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Ever Pretty also has a version of the flutter sleeves trend, with a lined skirt and a V-neckline. The waist is pulled in with the ribbon waistband to complete the look, while the bodice has a textured ribbed effect for a unique touch.
Coast Petite Sage Green Bridesmaid Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Finding a bridesmaid dress that fits perfectly is a must, and there are plenty of petite options around right now. Coast's sage green satin dress offers a midi length which is a flattering choice for petite sizes, and it also has ruching across the bust and gorgeous shoulder ties. As the shoes will be on full display, opt for a pair of gold or pink heels for a gorgeous finish.
Chi Chi London Plus Size Sage Green Dress
Sizes: 18-26
Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Chi Chi London has tons of stunning plus-size bridesmaid dresses right now. This sage green number has a flattering knot front, a side split, and a plunging neckline for the perfect combination of dazzling and sophisticated. The dress is lined with a secure back zip, and it's one to keep in your wardrobe to repeat wear for a special occasion.