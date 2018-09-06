This famous Great British Bake Off star has just got married: see the wedding picture here Huge congratulations to the newlyweds

Former Great British Bake Off star Ruby Tandoh has married her long-term girlfriend Leah Pritchard in a low-key ceremony in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. The 26-year-old food writer took to Instagram to share a romantic snap of the pair sharing a kiss at what appeared to be at the reception, which was held at Abbeywood Picture House. Leah, who is a musician and currently training to be a counsellor, posted a series of lovely pictures from the nuptials - and the couple look completely gorgeous! "Just married," she simply wrote in the caption.

Ruby, who appeared in the popular food show in 2013, famously revealed she was bisexual on Twitter in 2015. "Me to my parents today," wrote Ruby alongside a video of Diana Ross's song I'm Coming Out. "Feeling lucky and joyful and f r e e. over and Out." At the time, the History of Art and Philosophy student - who came under fire during her appearance on Bake Off for allegedly flirting with baking expert Paul Hollywood - said her news helped her hit back at those who criticised her while she was on the show. "P.s. for those who thought I fancied Paul Hollywood to get ahead," she added. "Joke's on you, you massive misogynists."

In an interview with Grazia magazine in 2016, Ruby revealed it was Leah who encouraged her to come out. She explained: "Before we met, I spent a lot of time by myself. It's surprised me how easily I've found room for someone else in what I thought was an insular life." The TV star added: "We're in it for the long term. I'm not even worried I'm jinxing it by saying that." After finding fame on GBBO, Ruby went on to write two cookbooks, and became a recipe columnist for the Guardian before leaving the publication in June 2018.

