Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin had a very special part to play in close friend Francesca Neill's wedding on Wednesday – with Rochelle acting as bridesmaid and Marvin officiating the nuptials! Francesca, who is a celebrity makeup artist, married now-husband and Grind founder David Abramovitch in a beautiful ceremony in Ibiza overlooking the stunning island of Es Vedra – wearing a gorgeous intricate white gown. Both Rochelle and Marvin shared some gorgeous pictures from the special day, as did Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon, who were also in attendance.

Rochelle was a bridesmaid for her best friend, while Amanda and Alesha were guests

"Today I watched my best friends get married in front of Es Vedra - our favourite place on earth!! I couldn’t be happier or prouder of them both. I am genuinely on cloud 9. Here’s to forever..." The Saturdays star wrote on one of her snaps, showing off her pretty pale pink bridesmaid dress. Marvin shared a photo of the beautiful ceremony spot, too, captioning it, "So apparently I just married my best friends."

Both Marvin and the groom wore pale blue suits, while the flowers were kept understated and simple with plenty of pretty baby's-breath. Amanda Holden, who was a guest alongside husband Chris, wore a gorgeous silk peach maxi dress, while Francesca's loyal client Alesha Dixon wowed in a sparkling pink mini dress and delicate stilettos.

Alesha and Amanda brought along partners Azuka and Chris

Francesca has worked with Alesha since her days as a Strictly Come Dancing judge and of course regularly paints the face of her best pal Rochelle – while her other celebrity clients include pop star Louisa and the Britain's Got Talent cast. Ant and Dec even sent their congratulations to the MUA, replying to one of Amanda's photographs on Twitter: "Lovely pic! Congratulations @francescaneill xx." It's not clear which presenter it was who sent the sweet message.

The happy couple flew out to Ibiza on Monday, and were even treated to their journey in a private jet courtesy of Marvin and Rochelle. David took to Instagram to post some snaps from their lavish flight, writing, "Let’s go get married!! Thanks for the ride Humes’s." Now that's a wedding to remember!

