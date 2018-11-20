Mandy Moore shares gorgeous photos from her intimate wedding – and the bride wore pink! The This is Us actress wore a dreamy pink Rodarte wedding dress

Congratulations are in order for Mandy Moore! The This is Us actress married fiancé Taylor Goldsmith in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on Sunday evening, and she has since shared a series of snaps from their "non-traditional" wedding day – including a glimpse at her gorgeous blush pink gown.

Mandy wore a custom version of a Rodarte Haute Couture gown for her big day, made from swiss-dot tulle with floral appliqués around the waist. She paired the "non-traditional" pink wedding dress with complementing pink flat embellished pumps and a veil, while her groom looked dapper in a suit and tie.

Mandy Moore married Taylor Goldsmith on Sunday

Every element of the wedding was styled to perfection, with a bohemian vibe and patterned rugs lining the aisle that had been set up in the couple's back garden. Mandy shared a close-up look at her décor details in an Instagram post, as well as revealing she had changed into a black gown for the evening celebrations, which were hosted at The Fig House, with guests including Mandy's This is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

STORY: Mandy Moore reveals she wants her second wedding to be 'small and simple'

The 34-year-old even joined her husband and his band on stage for an impromptu performance. "Onstage with the boys," she wrote, while her friend Amy Kaufman shared a clip of their rendition of The Things I Might Have Been.

The actress shared photos of her wedding decor on Instagram

Mandy previously hinted that she would break with tradition on her wedding day, telling People in August that although she hadn't decided on her bridal look, she was "kind of confident that it's not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn’t feel the most me."

RELATED: See more celebrity weddings here

She added: "It’s going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.