A look back at Strictly Come Dancing's Faye Tozer's wedding to Michael Smith Faye is happily married to IT specialist Michael Smith

Steps star Faye Tozer has been showcasing her dance moves on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she has been partnered with Giovanni Pernice, with the pair wowing with their incredible performances each week. The 45-year-old is being supported by her friends and family, including husband Michael Smith and her nine-year-old son Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith - who are both her biggest cheerleaders. And here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look back at the singer's romantic winter wedding back in December 2009 to her IT specialist husband. It was love at first site for Faye and Michael, who married after a whirlwind year of dating at Beamish Hall in Country Durham.

Faye Tozer and her husband Michael Smith

Faye's wedding was a day to remember, and what's more, it was televised on an episode of Celebrity Four Weddings on Sky Living. Faye spoke about her wedding to Digital Spy and how it was important for her to have a traditional affair. "Mine was absolutely traditional, straight down the line. Michael is from the North and has a huge family and as Faye from Steps marrying into that family, I didn't want to do anything that would make great nanna jump or anything outrageous," she said. "Also, I didn't want to compete. I was very specific that I didn't want to go over the top with entertainment. For me, it was all about the family."

Faye's first wedding to Jasper Irn

This was Faye's second wedding. The mother-of-one was married to Danish-born Jasper Irn in 2002 in an exclusive ceremony covered by HELLO!. The couple tied the knot in Brocket Hall, Hertfordshire, after Faye proposed to Jasper. Faye looked stunning in a statement crown and a floor length gown, while Jasper co-ordinated with his bride dressed in white suit.

Faye has impressed the judges since the start of Strictly, memorably topping the leaderboard with dances including her cha-cha and her incredible theatre jazz performance in the Halloween special. HELLO!'s Strictly columnist and professional dancer Brendan Cole has been supporting her from day one, branding her "one to watch" from the beginning. As with many of the other Strictly pairings, there were romance rumours surrounding Faye and Giovanni recently after the pair were pictured eating out together, with Giovanni wiping food away from Faye's mouth. However, Faye's husband soon responded to the rumours in the most hilarious way, after taking to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with a few grains of rice stuck to the corner of his mouth, along with the caption: "Where’s @pernicegiovann1 when you need him? Help me out @fayetozersmith [smiley face emoji]".

