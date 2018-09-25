Strictly confirm this popular star will not be returning This is such a shame for fans!

Strictly Come Dancing has officially begun, and fans get to enjoy the Strictly fever all week long in the lead-up to the live shows thanks to its popular spin-off series It Takes Two. The talk show, hosted by Zoe Ball, features a number of regulars, but HELLO! can confirm that dancer Karen Hardy will not be returning to the latest series. A spokesperson said: "There are no plans for Karen to return." The news will come as a huge disappointment to viewers, who enjoyed watching Karen give her thoughts on the couples and their dances in the Choreography Corner segment. Instead, Erin Boag has stepped in to her place.

Karen Brady won't be returning to It Takes Two

Karen had appeared on It Takes Two for ten seasons of the dance show, and despite being absent from the show last year, she hinted that she was back this season on Twitter. Returning to the popular social media site earlier in the month, she wrote: "Before I get active again for the awesome @bbcstrictly season. Wanted to mention my friends book club for kids @littlebobooks. Awesome idea good luck." Fans had been hopeful that Karen would make an appearance again, and many had been asking where she was. "@Karen_Hardy are you doing it takes two choreography corner this year?" one asked on Twitter, while another added: "@the_karenhardy no mention of you in the trailer for #ittakestwo Please tell us you will be there for #choreographycorner."

Zoe Ball is the host of the popular Strictly spin-off show

On Saturday night, Strictly viewers tuned in to watch the new celebrity contestants dance for the first time with their partners. And following the show, pro dancer Kevin Clifton revealed a surprising fact about the show to fans, revealing when the couples find out which order they are going to dance. Kevin told his followers on Twitter that they don’t actually find out until the very day. He said: "They tell us on the morning of the live show."

