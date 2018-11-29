Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur ahead of their Indian wedding The couple got engaged in July after whirlwind romance

Priyanka Chopra and her fiancé Nick Jonas have arrived in Jodhpur, India before their lavish wedding ceremony at the stunning five-star Umaid Bhawan Palace this weekend. Beaming from ear from to ear, the couple – who got engaged in July after two months of dating – walked through masses of security as they happily waved at hundreds of well-wishers who wanted to catch a glimpse of them. They were joined by Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are due to marry in India this weekend

Priyanka, 36, was traditionally dressed in an off-white two-piece Indian suit, which was teamed with a colourful dupatta (scarf) wrapped around her arms. With her brunette tresses left loose in luscious waves, the Bollywood actress drew attention to her pretty facial features with a slick of pink lipstick, a touch of blush and lashings of black mascara. She also added dazzling jewelled drop-down earrings to the gorgeous look. Her future husband, 26, kept things cool with a tanned leather jacket, which was teamed with a crisp white T-shirt and beige trousers.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shows off enormous engagement ring for the first time

The couple have been celebrating a series of events with loved ones

Their sighting in Jodhpur comes shortly after the couple celebrated a series of pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai, where the actress resides when in India. The loved-up duo have been spending the past few days with their families, including Nick's eldest brother Kevin Jonas and his beautiful wife Danielle and the groom-to-be's parents Paul and Denise. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti Chopra were also seen landing in Jodhpur ahead of the Hindu wedding.

MORE: Inside Priyanka Chopra's stunning bridal shower

Priyanka and Nick first sparked dating rumours at the end of May when they were pictured out and about on a series of dates in Los Angeles. In June, the Indian beauty – who is a close friend of Meghan Markle - then introduced the American singer to her mum during a visit to her native India. It's rumoured that the A-list couple, who started officially dating in May, became engaged during their joint trip to London when the Bollywood beauty celebrated her 36th birthday last month.

Loading the player...

During a recent chat with E! News, Nick opened up about why Priyanka is the woman he wants to spend the rest of this life with. "So many things," he gushed. "I can go on and get all mushy but the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and importance of being connected to those who are always going to be with you. And we found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I am excited to start our live together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.