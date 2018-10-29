Inside Priyanka Chopra's stunning bridal shower! From the Marchesa dress to the party decorations How will she ever top this look on her big day?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may be yet to officially confirm their pending nuptials but wedding planning and celebrations are clearly in full swing. Looking like a vision in white silk, Priyanka was snapped celebrating her bridal shower over the weekend and to be honest, we don't know how she'll top this look for the big day.

The dress, designed by Marchesa, was incredibly elegant with a simple silhouette and subtle detailing. Strapless and fitted, the top half of the dress was ivory silk and hugged perfectly around her waist. The bottom half of the dress was a tube-like, ankle-length skirt in the same silk but with stunning embroidery work at the top which flowed down into white feathers throughout. Priyanka was styled by the celebrity favourite stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, who styles Gigi Hadid full-time as well as Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber. For the finishing touches, Mimi chose to pair the look with patent, nude pointed stilettos and a show-stealing diamond choker.

For the beauty look, Yumi Mori was on hand and has worked with Priyanka multiple times in the past. Creating a vintage, romantic look, Priyanka wore her hair barrel-curled with a sweeping side-parting and her makeup was to-die-for. Her statement brows were perfectly groomed and her skin flawless. For the eye look, Yumi created a soft, lilac smokey eye with ultra fluttery lashes and enhanced her natural lip culture with a berry red lipstick.

Despite being photographed in front of a large set of balloons spelling B-R-I-D-E, it's unclear how Priyanka celebrated her shower. If her look was anything to go by however, it has to have been a glamorous occasion.