Leona Lewis confirms engagement to Dennis Jauch – see her sweet announcement

Leona Lewis has said she is "bursting with joy" after confirming her engagement to long-term boyfriend Dennis Jauch. The former X Factor winner first sparked engagement rumours over the summer, but took to Instagram to share the happy news on Wednesday.

"My heart is singing the happiest song it’s ever sung! I’m bursting with joy and overcome with emotion that I get to embark on this new adventure with my best friend, my partner in crime, my ride or die!" Leona wrote. "@dennisjauch I can’t wait to be your wife. Eeek wife! What?! Argh! Hahaha I still can’t believe it. I dreamed you up and you came true. The most caring, kindhearted and inspiring person I’ve had the privilege to know. Now let’s go have a big ol’ partyyyyy."

Leona Lewis is engaged to Dennis Jauch

Dennis also shared a heartfelt message to his wife-to-be on social media, describing her as “the most beautiful woman I ever got to lay eyes on”. He also hinted that they could tie the knot next year, writing: "Now let’s turn 2019 into a party."

Leona first sparked engagement speculation during a holiday to Puerto Rico in the summer to celebrate their eighth anniversary, by sharing a photo of herself wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

The singer hinted she was engaged in the summer

The Bleeding Love singer has previously opened up about her relationship with Dennis, particularly as the pair were on-and-off before settling down. She told The Telegraph: "Before, I thought I wanted to be young and single, then once I was I realised it wasn't all it was cracked up to be. We're together, but because we both travel so much we have to make a huge effort to see one another. If we are within an hour of each other one of us will jump on a plane to see the other. I think the most unexpected meeting place was in Romania."

