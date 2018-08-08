Leona Lewis engaged to longtime partner Dennis Jauch Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch appear to have gotten engaged while on holiday in Puerto Rico

A huge congratulations to Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch! The pair announced the exciting news that they were engaged on Monday after the X Factor winner shared a photo of herself wearing an engagement ring while on holiday in Puerto Rico. Dennis also alluded to the engagement by sharing a collage of the pair together, and wrote alongside it: "It's been the most beautiful eight years of my life with this incredible human being. Here's to many more beautiful memories."

Leona shared a snap of herself wearing an engagement ring

Fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both! You two make such a lovely and beautiful couple," while another added: "Congratulations guys, I love them so much, my couple goals." The pair have shared several snaps from their trip on Instagram, and the Bleeding Love singer hilariously shared a series of snaps of herself losing her balance on a boat while posing for a picture, and wrote: "When you almost fall overboard because you wanna look cute for the picture." Dennis also shared a photo of the pair on the beach, and captioned the picture: "A day for the books with my mermaid."

Leona has previously opened up about her relationship with Dennis, particularly as the pair were on-and-off before settling down. She told The Telegraph: "Before, I thought I wanted to be young and single, then once I was I realised it wasn't all it was cracked up to be. We're together, but because we both travel so much we have to make a huge effort to see one another. If we are within an hour of each other one of us will jump on a plane to see the other. I think the most unexpected meeting place was in Romania."

