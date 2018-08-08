Leona Lewis engaged to longtime partner Dennis Jauch

﻿
A huge congratulations to Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch! The pair announced the exciting news that they were engaged on Monday after the X Factor winner shared a photo of herself wearing an engagement ring while on holiday in Puerto Rico. Dennis also alluded to the engagement by sharing a collage of the pair together, and wrote alongside it: "It's been the most beautiful eight years of my life with this incredible human being. Here's to many more beautiful memories."

Fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both! You two make such a lovely and beautiful couple," while another added: "Congratulations guys, I love them so much, my couple goals." The pair have shared several snaps from their trip on Instagram, and the Bleeding Love singer hilariously shared a series of snaps of herself losing her balance on a boat while posing for a picture, and wrote: "When you almost fall overboard because you wanna look cute for the picture." Dennis also shared a photo of the pair on the beach, and captioned the picture: "A day for the books with my mermaid."

Leona has previously opened up about her relationship with Dennis, particularly as the pair were on-and-off before settling down. She told The Telegraph: "Before, I thought I wanted to be young and single, then once I was I realised it wasn't all it was cracked up to be. We're together, but because we both travel so much we have to make a huge effort to see one another. If we are within an hour of each other one of us will jump on a plane to see the other. I think the most unexpected meeting place was in Romania."

