Emmerdale actor Chris Bisson asks fans for help after losing engagement ring What a worry!

Emmerdale star Chris Bisson popped the question to his fiancée Rowena Finn in 2016, but on Friday disaster struck when Rowena's engagement ring went missing during their day out. Chris took to Twitter to ask locals for help in finding it, and posted a photo of her ring along with the message: "Help! My Mrs has lost her engagement ring. She thinks it may have come off at Charnock Richards Services (M6 southbound). If you've seen it please let us know." And while a mass of messages soon followed wishing them good luck in finding it, the pair were none the wiser as to where it could be.

Chris Bisson revealed that his fiancée's engagement ring had gone missing

Three days later, Chris couldn’t believe his luck when on Monday, the ring was found. Chris revealed on Twitter that it had been found in the hoover bag of a charity shop close to Kendel. He said: "The ring has been found. We can't thank the staff and volunteers @NWAirAmbulance shop in Kendel enough. Especially James McSharry & Judith Smith who went through the hoover bag this morning. We owe you BIG time! Thank you."

MORE: Simon Webbe marries in star-studded ceremony with guests including his Blue bandmates

The Emmerdale star couldn't believe his luck when the ring was found

Fans who had been following the story over the weekend were quick to respond to the happy news. One wrote: "Wow! Reading things like this restores my faith in humans," while another said: "How lucky and how lovely." A third added: "Brilliant! There are some decent people about."

Chris and his fiancée Rowena

Chris asked Rowena to be his wife in October 2016, and revealed the news on social media by posting a photo of the words 'she said yes' spelled out in scrabble pieces. Chris popped the question shortly after they celebrated their ten-year anniversary. The couple are the proud parents to two children, son Harry, five, and daughter Ella Rose, two.

READ: See inside Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams' fairytale wedding

The actor has played Jai Sharma in Emmerdale since 2009, and previously portrayed Vikram Desai in Coronation Street from 1999 to 2002. It has certainly been a lucky few days for him too, as he revealed that he had won the lottery three times last week. Chris posted on Twitter, saying:I've won the lottery

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.