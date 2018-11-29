Is Perrie Edwards engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? The Little Mix singer has sparked speculation on Instagram

Perrie Edwards is doing nothing to quieten rumours her relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has got a lot more serious. Just hours after sparking speculation that she had secretly married her boyfriend of two years, the Little Mix singer showcased a ring on her wedding finger.

The Woman Like Me singer posed in front of a mirror to showcase her natural look in Disney Frozen pyjamas and disheveled hair, writing: "I’m so cute". But fans’ attention was quickly drawn to the ring on her left hand, reigniting speculation that Alex may have popped the question.

Perrie’s post comes after she referred to Alex’s mum Wendie as her "mother-in-law" when she gave her a Net-a-Porter advent calendar. "Why is my mother-in-law the best/ cutest person ever? I actually LOVE her," she wrote on Instagram Stories. The photo prompted fans to question whether she had tied the knot with the Liverpool footballer, with one asking: "Wait Perrie said mother-in-law, is she married?" Another wrote: "Did Perrie and Alex get married, did I miss anything?"

Perrie and Alex have been dating since 2016, and appear to be head over heels in love. The 25-year-old recently admitted she could see herself marrying her boyfriend in the future, telling Metro: "I hear a violinist and I’m like, “That’s going in my wedding!” I love strings, the whole idea of marriage… the day and the dress."

However, she said being with Alex is the most important thing, regardless of whether they marry. "I know marriage is lovely and cute, but I’d rather just be with Alex for the rest of my life if I had to pick," she said.

Perrie was previously engaged to former One Direction star Zayn Malik, who she dated for nearly four years until their split in August 2015. She has since described their break-up as “the worst time in my life,” revealing that Zayn broke up with her via a text message in the Little Mix book Our World.

