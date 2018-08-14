We can't believe we missed the bride's incredible veil at Prince Harry's best-friend's wedding The prettiest veil of all time?

When the Duchess of Sussex turned 37, she spent her birthday at the glamorous wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee – one of her husband Prince Harry's best friends. The beautiful wedding was held at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey and although fashion fans were excited to see Duchess Meghan's wedding guest outfit – the bride, Daisy Jenks, looked incredible in a breathtaking, strapless wedding dress which featured delicate floral embroidery sewn over the full, bombastic skirt and basque. The pretty blonde carried a bouquet packed with daisies (can you see a theme here?) but it was her jaw-dropping veil that took centre stage, and we can’t believe we missed it. Although her princess-esque gown was what bridal dreams are made of, her veil featured embroidered appliqué flowers which gave her a blooming beautiful look. Perfect for brides that are getting married in the future, Daisy's veil is a modern take on the traditional veil.

We can't stop thinking about Daisy Jenks' veil

It's official: 2018 has been the year of breaking conventions when it comes to bridal trends. Online marketplace Etsy released an online wedding report in March, which revealed that wedding capes had risen by 44 per cent.

The happy couple!

Trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson commented: "Capes are designed for the bride looking to stand out, and they also provide a great option for shoulder coverage during a more traditional ceremony or a quick and easy pre-reception change. And let's not forget the endless swooshy power poses you can strike in bridal photos."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the beautiful wedding

Let us not forget about Duchess Meghan who had a statement train when she married Prince Harry on 19 May. In fact, many fashionistas agreed that it was the standout item of her whole bridal look.

Her tulle veil featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. Pinned on to her diamond-encrusted tiara (the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau) it framed her face perfectly.

Coming in at an impressive five meters long, it wasn't quite as lengthy as her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who made history when she married Prince Charles in 1981 with stunning veil being 153 yards long.