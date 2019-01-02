Emmerdale star Fiona Wade and Simon Cotton announce engagement Congratulations to the happy couple!

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade and her partner, fellow actor Simon Cotton, have announced their engagement! The beautiful couple announced the news on New Year's Day, with Fiona taking to Twitter to discuss her engagement. Sharing a photo of the pair dancing together, she wrote: "Two days ago this beautiful man asked me to be his wife. There has never been an easier answer to a question..Yes! Feel so incredibly blessed. Wishing you all the happiest 2019 and & so much love for the year ahead!"

Fiona shared a beautiful snap of the pair

The actress, who plays Priya Sharma in the popular soap, was quick to receive congratulations from her friends and colleagues, with Michelle Hardwick writing: "Congratulations again my gorgeous girl. Big loves to you both, can’t wait to celebrate with you," while Danny Miller added: "Congrats Fi!! Buzzing for you." Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, also offered his congratulations, sweetly writing: "Wonderful news!!! Congratulations lovely Fiona. What a way to go into 2019." Fiona originally revealed that she was in a relationship with Simon back in July 2018 after sharing a photo of them embracing on a summer's day out, and simply captioned the post with a yellow heart emoji.

Loading the player...

READ: Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien marries Adam Crofts in secret NYE ceremony

Simon had a small part in Emmerdale back in 2017, where he played Hugh Bryant. He has gone on to star in the hit musical The Bodyguard opposite Alexandra Burke, and Fiona supported him by watching the show back in early December. At the time, she tweeted: "Loved loved every second of @TheBodyguardUK last night! Sensational @alexandramusic what an incredible voice & #BenoitMarechal fantastic! Congratulations to a wonderful cast! My special agent @SimonCotton5. You were amazing, I'm proud as ever!" He also share a snap of himself with his future fiancee ahead of Christmas, writing: "Loved having my beautiful girl, @fionawade1 with me these last few days. Such an incredible support."

READ: Alex Jones celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary – see stunning photos from her big day