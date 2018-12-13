Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick proposes to soap producer Kate Brooks Congratulations!

Congratulations are in order for Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick and her new fiancée Kate Brooks. The star, who is best known for playing Vanessa Woodfield on the soap, revealed that she has proposed to Emmerdale producer Kate. Sharing a gorgeous photo of the couple toasting their news, Michelle tweeted: "So after months of planning, I popped the question!!! She said yes!!! #loveislove #noordinaryproposal @katebrooks."

Michelle posted the same photo on Instagram and received hundreds of comments from her fans, including fellow soap star, Corrie actress Julia Goulding, who replied "Congratulations!" alongside two love heart emojis. TV star Julia Bradbury also quipped, "Congrats! Hope she kept you on your toes for at least 3 seconds," to which Kate joked: "More like four seconds." The producer also tweeted her own response to fans, writing: "Thank you for all the love #shedidgood #whataweekend #worthmissingthejunglefor."

The couple's engagement news comes just two months after Michelle and Kate confirmed their romance. The 42-year-old actress posted a photo of the pair on National Coming Out Day and sweetly captioned it: "It will all work out in the end."

As one of the show bosses, Kate is the creative brain behind some of the most explosive storylines on Emmerdale. Judging by the soap spoilers, viewers can look forward to plenty of drama mixed with festive cheer. Debbie Dingle is anxious as she gets ready to go to court, unsure of the outcome and whether she will be spending Christmas Day behind bars. Emotional from everything that has happened, Sarah Sugden lashes out, and along with Faith Dingle the pair seek revenge.

Elsewhere, Jacob Gallagher and Maya Stephney fall out, leaving confused Jacob heartbroken and with a huge decision to make. Bob Hope's Christmas also looks bleak when he continues to struggle for money, and is crushed further when the job he is offered isn't what he was expecting.

