Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien marries Adam Crofts in secret NYE ceremony Many of her co-stars were invited to her nuptials

Congratulations to Tina O'Brien! The Coronation Street star has tied the knot with fiancé Adam Crofts in a low-key New Year's Eve ceremony in Manchester. The 35-year-old invited several of her fellow soap stars to her nuptials at a boutique hotel in the city, including her on-screen mother Helen Worth and brother Jack P. Shepherd, who arrived with his girlfriend Hanni Treweek.

Other co-stars pictured arriving for the wedding ceremony included Mikey North, who was joined by his wife Rachael Isherwood, and Lucy Fallon, who plays Tina’s on-screen daughter Bethany Platt. The 22-year-old actress looked stunning in a star-print midi dress and faux fur coat as she arrived hand-in-hand with boyfriend Tom Leech.

Tina O'Brien married Adam Crofts on New Year's Eve

Although Tina has kept details about her wedding private, she did hint that she could be preparing to marry in the near future after sharing photos from her hen do earlier in December. The actress, who is best known for her role as Sarah Platt in the long-running soap, travelled to Tenerife for a fun-filled getaway with a group of friends, and shared a photo of herself wearing a "bride" T-shirt alongside her hens, who had dubbed themselves the "I Do Crew".

Tina and Adam have been engaged since May 2016 following a five-year relationship, and share four-year-old son Beau together. Tina is also mum to daughter Scarlett, ten, who she shares with her former partner and co-star Ryan Thomas.

Tina is a mum to daughter Scarlett, ten, and four-year-old son Beau

Ryan has also been invited to Tina’s big day, after striking up a friendship with her new husband. Speaking about their friendship to The Sun, Tina said: "It's taken a lot of years and a lot of biting my tongue. Seriously, though, it's mainly down to Adam and Ryan. It helps that everyone has moved on and is in a happy place. For the sake of Scarlett, it has been well worth preserving our relationship and choosing our battles."

