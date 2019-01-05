Royal children look adorable skiing in the snow - see video The children showed off some impressive skills!

Fresh from their festive celebrations in Stockholm, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her family have headed to the mountains to celebrate the Epiphany weekend with a skiing trip. Princess Victoria, her husband Prince Daniel, and their two children - Princess Estella and Prince Oscar - ventured out into the snow and raced down the slopes together. In a video shared by the Swedish royal family's Instagram account, the children show off some seriously impressive skills - especially little Estella, who looks adorable as she races ahead of her family. The video captioned translated into English, reads: "The Crown Princess family on [Epiphany] weekend skiing in the mountains."

The trip comes after the spending Christmas and New Year with the whole Swedish royal family. During the winter holiday, Crown Princess Victoria was reuinted with her sister Princess Madeleine and her children, who live in Florida. They also joined her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as her brother Prince Carl Philip. The royals will have also celebrated Queen Silvia's 75th birthday on 23 December.

Madeleine, 36, welcomed in the New Year by reflecting on the highs of 2018, revealing that – unsurprisingly – the "best thing" that happened to her last year was the arrival of her third child, Adrienne. She shared a gorgeous close-up photo on Instagram of her nine-month-old daughter bundled up in a snowsuit, sitting in her buggy.

